Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Launches Internal Environmental, Social, and Governance Preliminary Reporting Initiative

LOS ANGELES, CA/ ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that it has launched an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) preliminary reporting initiative. This ESG materiality and risk assessment will complement company's mission to provide global consumers and communities with eco and health-friendly solutions for a clean lifestyle without the burden of a significant personal and environmental impact.

Med-X has engaged MZ Group, one of the largest independent investor relations and ESG advisory groups, to guide their ESG analysis and reporting journey by identifying appropriate ESG metrics, developing an understanding on how to measure each, develop certain risk management scenarios, and discussing pathways towards integrated ESG reporting. This work will first focus on internal audit and assessments using MZ's proprietary ESGiQ reporting software to identify primary areas of focus.

For its future ESG reporting the Company selected SASB as the primary sustainability framework, as it applies to Household and Personal Products and Chemicals sectors. Med-X will also make a voluntary commitment to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to drive global improvement towards such objectives as Good Health and Well Being, Life on Land, Gender Equality, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and others. This proactive move to raise awareness of ESG topics and to start accumulating related material information for all stakeholder groups comes on the heels of SEC unveiling mandatory climate disclosure requirements on March 21, 2022 for U.S. smaller listed companies, starting in 2024.

"Med-X, our products, and our culture are highly focused on sustainable, natural solutions that address international pest control, health and wellness markets - making the topics underlying ESG reporting a core part of our company's embedded culture," said Jennifer Mills, President of Med-X. "The Nature-Cide product line provides safe, all-natural alternative to chemical pesticides with a proven efficacy on-par with leading chemical products. Our diverse family of in-house brands also offers safe alternatives to legacy chemicals and pharmaceuticals, using all-natural ingredients, such as essential oils and compounds.

Embarking on a journey towards becoming an ESG reporting company is truly a natural step in Med-X's evolution, as we translate our environmental, social, and governance initiatives into reportable and measurable metrics for our shareholders. We are eager to add material ESG Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) into our corporate strategy and believe our journey towards integrated reporting will play a significant role in enhancing our profitability and risk oversight going forward. We look forward to working closely with Alina Plaia and the entire ESG team at MZ Group to get ahead of the ESG curve, enabling greater insight into best practices that will prepare us to track, monitor and property report on material metrics to all stakeholders," concluded Ms. Mills.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities and Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695116/Med-X-Launches-Internal-Environmental-Social-and-Governance-ESG-Preliminary-Reporting-Initiative