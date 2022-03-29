Funding will power a series of prospective clinical trials to validate Quanterix' multi-analyte test in collaboration with Amsterdam University Medical Centers (Amsterdam UMC)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced it has partnered with the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to accelerate development of a multi-analyte plasma test for early detection of Alzheimer's disease. As part of the partnership, the ADDF will fund a series of prospective clinical trials to validate the test in collaboration with Amsterdam University Medical Centers (Amsterdam UMC). Charlotte Teunissen, professor and principal clinical investigator, will lead the clinical trials at Amsterdam UMC. The financial terms for this agreement have not been disclosed. The work will be coordinated through the Company's Simoa Accelerator Services Lab, a flagship laboratory providing contract research services and clinical sample testing, powering the research of more than 400 companies and accelerating drug approval timelines through the detection of biomarkers at the lowest possible levels.

"The ADDF is a well-established philanthropic organization with a strong leadership position in the field and we look forward to partnering with them in our quest to validate a Simoa plasma test for Alzheimer's disease," said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix and Founder of Powering Precision Health (PPH). "We are pleased to receive ADDF funding aimed at accelerating development of a multi-analyte test, as Alzheimer's disease continues to be one of the largest threats to global public health, with an enormous economic toll. It's now more important than ever to develop highly accessible diagnostic tests to aid in linking Alzheimer's patients with emerging therapies at the earliest onset of disease."

"We are in a historic moment with plasma-based biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease detection nearing clinical implementation. This partnership and funding with the ADDF will help further drive the rapid progress in this area just in time for the arrival of new therapeutics. We will be looking to validate the Simoa multi-analyte test for use in both memory care and primary care settings, in persons with worries about their cognition," said Charlotte Teunissen, Professor and Principal Investigator at Amsterdam UMC.

The mission of the ADDF is to rapidly accelerate the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's disease. Through the support of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $209 million to fund over 690 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs, biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries.

"We have long believed the path to approved Alzheimer's treatments starts with a better way to diagnose patients and monitor their response to therapy. Through the Diagnostics Accelerator, the ADDF is accelerating the development of novel biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, which are essential to driving research forward, allowing us to enroll the right patients in clinical trials and track their progress," said Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. "Cutting-edge diagnostic tools like the multi-analyte blood test being developed by Quanterix also have the potential to greatly improve accuracy and facilitate early diagnosis in clinical practice."

About the Diagnostics Accelerator

The Diagnostics Accelerator, created in July 2018, is a partnership of funders with funding commitments totaling nearly $50 million over three years from partners including ADDF Co-Founder Leonard A. Lauder, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, the Dolby family, the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, among others, to develop novel biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

This research initiative is dedicated to accelerating the development of affordable and accessible biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and advance the clinical development of more targeted treatments. Through translational research awards and access to consulting support from industry experts, this program will challenge, assist and fund the research community in both academia and industry to develop novel peripheral and digital biomarkers.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

