NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (90/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return forwards in UPM-Kymmene Oy (UPM1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.30 and a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBBB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.25, Fabege AB (FABG) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.00, Ericsson AB (ERICB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.25. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, March 30, 2022. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055443