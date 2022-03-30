Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
PGS ASA: PGS Partners with ANH and SGC on Colombia Pacific Seismic Project

PGS has received a "Surface Prospection Clearance" (APS) issued by the National Hydrocarbon Agency (ANH) from Colombia, which authorizes it to reprocess existing 2D lines from different vintages applying the latest imaging techniques and incorporate these lines to a MegaProject covering the Pacific Offshore. The MegaProject will be done in partnership with SCG (Servicio Geologico Colombiano).

A new reprocessed regional Tumaco Basin dataset will provide the entry tool for exploration in Colombia's Pacific offshore area, improving imaging of the play elements and de-risking the prospectivity potential.

Geological Context

The project area of interest covers most of the Tumaco offshore Basin, including the San Juan Basin. This area is characterized by the forearc basin structural style in convergent margins, related to subduction of the Nazca Plate beneath the western part of South America. Along the South Colombia pacific margin, thick Cenozoic sedimentary sequences accumulated over blocks of transitional and oceanic crust basement that accreted between the Late Cretaceous and Early Cenozoic with a sedimentary fill of predominant from Tertiary age.

The potential petroleum system is related to source rocks of late Cretaceous and early Tertiary age, migrated to turbidites fan systems associated with the Miocene interval. Trap and seal are provided by Middle-Upper Miocene shales combined with early-Middle Miocene mud. Such a framework presents an attractive array of potential hydrocarbon-bearing traps.

"This reprocessed regional Tumaco Basin dataset will provide an entry tool for Colombia's Pacific offshore area, improving imaging of the play elements and de-risking the prospectivity potential," says Adriana Sola, Area Manager Latin America and Caribean at PGS.

Find Out More

To explore prefunding options, or to arrange an early data show, contact nsa.info@pgs.com.

  • Read: Data Library Products (https://www.pgs.com/EPiServer/CMS/Content/library-products"426933/?epieditmode=False)


