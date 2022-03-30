A Dutch-British research group is developing a 1µm crystalline silicon membrane with a remarkable optical performance and a hyper-uniform pattern design. A simulation of the device was theoretically able to achieve an absorption equivalent photocurrent of 26.3mA/cm2.Researchers working on 3D photovoltaics at the Amolf institute, in the Netherlands, have modeled an ultra-thin photovoltaic membrane made of silicon which they claim would be able to absorb 65% of sunlight, a percentage that they describe as close to the ultimate theoretical absorption limit of around 70%. "This is the highest light ...

