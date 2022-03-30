- (PLX AI) - Wartsila shares fell 4% after analysts at Danske Bank cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.
- • Price target also cut to EUR 9.50 from EUR 12.20
- • Wartsila is likely to see declining EBIT this year, as cost inflation bites and the company's price hikes may be affecting demand from its customers, Danske said
- • Customer decision-making has slowed in all businesses due to price increases implemented by Wartsila, Danske said
- • Wartsila price targets were also cut at SEB and Nordea today
