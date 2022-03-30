Scientists in Spain have built a 10.61%-efficient tin perovskite solar cell with improved open-circuit voltage and stability. The device was fabricated with formamidinium tin iodide (FASnI), sodium borohydride (NaBH4) as a reducing agent, and a bulky secondary ammonium cation of small size known as dipropylammonium iodide (DipI).Researchers from the Universitat Jaume I, of Castelló, in Spain, claim to have developed the tin (Sn) perovskite solar cell with the highest stability ever recorded to date. "So far, our most promising results have been obtained for photovoltaic applications. However, ...

