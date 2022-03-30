Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Announces New Brand Partnership with Oz Trails; Venture of OZ Brands

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced that it has entered into a brand partnership with OZ Trails, a venture of OZ Brands. Through this partnership, Envirotech Vehicles will be able to use the OZ Mark, which is the word OZ and the various logos used as a trademark by OZ Trails, in connection with electric vans used in Northwest Arkansas for use as vehicle wraps on Company owned vehicles.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are excited to partner with OZ Trails, a company well known for their work in showcasing the many multi-purpose trails throughout Northwest Arkansas. Through this partnership, we believe the well-known OZ Trails logo will attract additional attention to our best-in-class fleet of electric vans. We are pleased to initiate this partnership and look forward to growing our relationship with OZ Trails."

OZ Brands is a collection of companies that inspire exploration of Northwest Arkansas. Made up of OZ Art, OZ Trails and Fly OZ, OZ Brands brings people the best of the heart of the region. Whether riding the unique Ozark trails, perusing the halls of world class art museums, or taking to the sky for a backcountry adventure, there's nothing quite like the land of OZ.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: evtv@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Christian Rodich, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1207

Email: christian.r@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695203/Envirotech-Vehicles-Announces-New-Brand-Partnership-with-Oz-Trails-Venture-of-OZ-Brands