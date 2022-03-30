Element79 Gold Corp.: Element79 Gold Welcomes Mining Veteran as Vice President of Global Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to welcome seasoned mining veteran Mr. Kim Kirkland as Vice President of Global Exploration.

Mr. Kirkland's track-record spans senior executive and lead engineering roles at some of the world's largest mining companies. Key highlights of Mr. Kirkland's work history include:

Barrick Gold Corporation - Involved during the early growth and innovation years at the Goldstrike Complex; navigated the Joint Operating Agreement with Newmont; pioneered the development of metallurgical models, including the development and maintenance of the open-pit mineral reserve model for the Betze-Post Mine.



- Involved during the early growth and innovation years at the Goldstrike Complex; navigated the Joint Operating Agreement with Newmont; pioneered the development of metallurgical models, including the development and maintenance of the open-pit mineral reserve model for the Betze-Post Mine. Rio Tinto Group: Oversaw mining aspects for the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study for the La Granja Copper Project in northern Peru, held a senior management position at the Benga Mine.



Oversaw mining aspects for the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study for the La Granja Copper Project in northern Peru, held a senior management position at the Benga Mine. MMG Ltd.: Oversaw support of mine operations as Regional Manager at the Las Bambas Copper Mine in Peru, where he drove technical operations, expansion and capital projects.



Oversaw support of mine operations as Regional Manager at the Las Bambas Copper Mine in Peru, where he drove technical operations, expansion and capital projects. Amec Foster Wheeler Plc: Consulted on major projects across the Americas, including the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Selection Study for Marcobre S.A.C.'s Mina Justa Mine Project.



Consulted on major projects across the Americas, including the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Selection Study for Marcobre S.A.C.'s Mina Justa Mine Project. McEwen Mining: Responsible for the restructuring of the El Gallo Silver Project (later renamed to Fenix) in Sinaloa, Mexico, as the Director of Project Development.

"I have been fortunate to be operationally-involved in the ramp-up of some of the largest mining projects in the world, including Goldstrike, Antamina, Benga Mine and Las Bambas," commented Mr. Kirkland. "In particular, my work at Barrick Gold, where I was responsible for resource and reserve modeling of Goldstrike during its critical growth phase, is a great fit for my new role as VP of Global Exploration and I'm eager to deploy my experience across the Element79 Gold portfolio."

Mr. Kirkland completed his Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering at the University of Utah in 1987 and is a Fellow of AusIMM. He brings with him nearly 40 years of experience encompassing every level of the mining hierarchy at some of the world's largest mining companies.

"I believe Kim Kirkland will help realize the potential of our properties. Filling the role of VP of Global Exploration with such a rich history in mining engineering, hands-on project management and knowledge of operations in both Nevada and Peru is a good fit with our talented, growing team and strategic trajectory." stated James Tworek, CEO of Element79 Gold. "Kim brings both the key skill sets required to move our projects successfully through the initial phases of exploration and engineering today, and also those needed for our team to overcome future challenges as we make the transition beyond being a purely exploration focused company. I look forward to working with Kim as he leads our exploration and related project management teams."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold

Element79 Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties for gold and associated metals. Element79 Gold has acquired its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties, where it has recently completed a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an Inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent* "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag)) with an effective date of Feb. 4, 2022. The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which the Company is analyzing for further merit of exploration, along with the potential for sale or spin-out. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. In Peru, Element79 Gold has signed a letter of intent to acquire the business and assets of Calipuy Resources Inc., which holds 100% interest in the past producing Lucero Mine as well as the past producing Machacala Mine. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property which consists of 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold or www.element79gold.com

