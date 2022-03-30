Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the appointment of Charlotte Montgomery as VP, Commercial Operations.

Charlotte joined Options in April 2021 with over a decade of experience from Fixnetix, KPMG, and the Aboriginal Health Council of Western Australia. In Charlotte's most recent role as Global Head of Commercial Operations at Fixnetix, her primary focus was streamlining corporate processes, business partnering, and financial planning and analysis. She was responsible for transforming Fixnetix's financial business processes by introducing automation, enabling enhanced management and profitability reporting.

As VP,Commercial Operations at Options, Charlotte will serve as a primary point of contact for executing commercial processes and activities, both recurring and project-based, alongside developing and implementing robust, scalable systems to support Options' continued growth. The Commerical Operations team will focus on all aspects of commercial reporting and pricing activities, ensuring best practice business operations across the organisation.

Danny Moore, Options' President and CEO, said, "Charlotte joined the team last year as part of our acquisition of Fixnetix. Her meticulous, knowledgeable manner has been an asset to our team, and we are thrilled to appoint her vice president for Commercial Operations as we enter our next growth phase. She and the wider Commerical Operations team will be critical in the continued expansion of Options' world-class products and services."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of developments for Options, including the appointment of ACTIV Financial Executive Jim Bomer As SVP, Director Market Data Division and Ted Sturiale as VP, Sales, the accomplishment of 12 Years of AICPA Service Organisation Controls (SOC) compliance, and a fifth Microsoft Gold Partner Status.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

