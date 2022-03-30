Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Richard Drilling Intersects 3.7 g/t Au Over 35.0m Plus 3.4 g/t Au over 21.0m in One Hole, and 4.4 g/t Au Over 21.0m in Another, and Extends Richard 340m North

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report results from numerous drill holes around the Richard Zone at the Company's Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Initially, following discovery of Richard, the 1.0 km gap to Jubilee was drilled off every 100 metres, which resulted in joining up the 2 zones. Subsequent drilling every 50m followed the zone toward surface and to depth, and corroborated very good continuity along strike. One line of holes was drilled towards the north, which extends the zone's potential width substantially. Highlights include:

Richard Zone mineralization has been extended 340m north from the main sub-vertical zones at the east end of Richard with hole 213, intersecting 1.1 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 8.35 metres (m), plus 0.8 g/t Au over 4.15m plus 2.0 g/t Au over 1.15m. These quartz veined zones could be the western extension of the Adrian Zone located 970m to the east. It could also line up with the New Discovery located 900m to the NE , with both the New Discovery and hole 213 intersections representing flat-dipping veins draped off and following the dip of the buried granite intrusive to the west. This discovery in hole 213 opens up the potential of linking these three zones Figure 3

Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals, said, "Galway has drilled 3km of mineralization in the Adrian, GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones. They all remain open for expansion, as do the South and North Zones. All six zones host excellent continuity and grade, and all will be included in the updated resource that is close to completion for an April release. Looking beyond the resource, Galway will have a three-pronged approach to its 6-drill exploration program: to expand the known zones, to follow-up on recent discoveries, and to make additional new discoveries as Galway continues to demonstrate that Clarence Stream is an important new gold district in North America."

Highlights of Richard North - Potentially Linked to Both Adrian and the Previously-Reported New Discovery to the North:

Hole 213: 1.1 g/t Au over 8.35m , including 8.2 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 2.0 g/t Au over 1.15m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 4.15m starting at vertical depths of 89m, 77m and 84m, respectively

Highlights Primarily West Side of Richard:

Hole 177: 3.7 g/t Au over 35.0m , including 80.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, 10.5 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 7.6 g/t Au over 1.5m, plus 3.4 g/t Au over 21.0m , including 7.2 g/t Au over 6.0m, plus 2.7 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 7.9 g/t Au over 1.5m, plus 5.5 g/t Au over 5.65m , including 13.2 g/t Au over 1.5m starting at vertical depths of 181m, 127m, 250m, and 392m, respectively

Interpretations

The intersections in hole 177 (3.7 g/t Au over 35.0m and 3.4 g/t Au over 21.0m, among others - see above) are located on a 50m section line between 100m section lines that returned 1.4 g/t Au over 85.0m (76.9m true width (TW) - hole 100) 50m west, and 1.2 g/t Au over 31.1m plus 1.2 g/t Au over 20.6m (16.0m TW - 19.0 TW hole 77) 50m east at the same elevation. The 5.5 g/t Au over 5.65m intersection, also in hole 177, appears to be a new deep zone, or it could be the same zone as intersected 400m to the east in hole 130 (18.5 g/t Au over 0.65m within 1.3 g/t Au over 25.0m). This 400m gap will need further drilling and could contribute in the near future.

The intersection in hole 176 (4.4 g/t Au over 21.0m) is located on the same 50m section as hole 177 between 100m section lines that returned 6.2g/t Au over 38.5m (37.9m TW - hole 101) 50m west and 8.4 g/t Au over 12.5m (8.65 TW - hole 78) 50m east at the same elevation.

The intersection in hole 172 (4.0 g/t Au over 9.5m) is located on a 50m section between 100m section lines that returned 9.7 g/t Au over 15.0m (9.4m TW - hole 118) 50m west and 4.1 g/t Au over 16.0m (12.2 TW hole 109) 50m east at the same elevation.

A good example of drilling designed to bring mineralization closer to surface are the intersections in holes 173 (1.7 g/t Au over 22.0m) and 152 (3.0g/t Au over 3.0m), which are located above an intersection of 1.3 g/t Au over 18.0m (16.9m TW) and are -85m and -30m vertical from surface, respectively.

Table 1. Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) TW (m) Au g/t GWM21BL-213 16.85 17.40 0.50 0.40 0.5 23.00 76.00 53.00 pending 92.00 110.00 18.00 pending 110.00 111.15 1.15 1.10 2.0 113.60 114.35 0.75 0.70 0.5 119.85 124.00 4.15 3.70 0.8 129.05 137.40 8.35 7.40 1.1 including 131.55 132.05 0.50 0.40 8.2 140.50 152.80 12.40 pending GWM21BL-204 16.00 16.50 0.50 0.40 1.1 35.75 37.10 1.35 1.20 4.0 61.10 62.10 1.00 0.90 0.5 129.00 129.75 0.75 0.70 0.8 GWM21BL-197 156.00 157.50 1.50 2.7 198.00 202.50 4.50 1.4 GWM21BL-184 200.00 201.50 1.50 0.90 0.7 232.50 233.00 0.50 0.30 0.7 242.00 268.00 26.00 15.20 0.9 including 249.00 250.00 1.00 0.60 6.2 including 261.50 263.00 1.50 0.90 3.9 GWM21BL-182 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.70 6.3 GWM21BL-180 155.00 158.00 3.00 2.50 0.6 167.00 168.00 1.00 0.80 1.0 174.50 176.00 1.50 1.20 0.9 180.00 181.00 1.00 0.80 0.4 GWM21BL-179 113.00 119.00 6.00 5.40 4.3 including 113.00 114.50 1.50 1.30 11.5 165.50 167.00 1.50 1.30 0.6 GWM21BL-177 128.00 163.00 35.00 29.70 3.7 including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.80 10.5 including 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.80 80.6 including 146.00 147.50 1.50 1.30 7.6 166.00 167.00 1.00 0.80 0.7 183.50 204.50 21.00 17.80 3.4 including 194.00 200.00 6.00 5.10 7.2 254.00 260.00 6.00 5.10 2.7 including 254.00 255.50 1.50 1.30 7.9 371.00 373.00 2.00 1.50 1.3 398.00 403.65 5.60 4.30 5.5 including 399.50 401.00 1.50 1.20 13.2 GWM21BL-176 127.65 129.00 1.30 1.30 1.4 143.00 164.00 21.00 20.90 4.4 including 147.40 148.15 0.75 0.80 53.3 including 150.10 151.00 0.90 0.90 10.5 including 161.00 162.00 1.00 1.00 21.8 170.00 171.00 1.00 1.00 0.4 GWM21BL-173 116.00 117.00 1.00 1.00 0.5 123.00 145.00 22.00 21.60 1.7 including 132.00 133.00 1.00 1.00 9.8 including 139.00 140.00 1.00 1.00 6.2 171.00 173.00 2.00 2.00 1.7 190.00 192.00 2.00 2.00 6.3 GWM21BL-172 131.30 132.50 1.20 1.20 0.5 180.50 190.00 9.50 9.20 4.0 including 184.00 185.00 1.00 1.00 23.3 GWM21BL-170 203.00 204.00 1.00 0.70 0.5 210.50 212.00 1.50 1.10 1.1 323.00 335.00 12.00 8.80 1.0 356.00 362.00 6.00 4.40 4.0 including 359.00 360.15 1.15 0.80 13.5 GWM21BL-169 126.50 158.00 31.50 28.00 0.7 including 135.50 137.00 1.50 1.30 2.3 GWM21BL-167 198.50 200.00 1.50 1.40 0.6 205.45 218.00 12.55 11.80 2.2 including 207.50 209.00 1.50 1.40 12.5 219.50 221.00 1.50 1.40 0.5 GWM21BL-165 209.00 210.50 1.50 1.4 0.5 237.70 252.50 14.80 14.0 0.9 including 240.50 242.00 1.50 1.4 2.5 including 251.00 252.50 1.50 1.4 4.6 GWM21BL-161 242.00 243.90 1.90 0.80 3.5 including 242.00 243.40 1.40 0.60 4.4 GWM21BL-159 83.00 84.50 1.50 1.40 2.7 110.00 111.00 1.00 0.90 2.5 GWM21BL-157 67.00 76.00 9.00 5.30 2.6 including 67.00 68.00 1.00 0.60 14.9 GWM21BL-156 105.60 107.00 1.40 1.40 0.6 113.00 114.50 1.50 1.50 0.9 125.00 126.50 1.50 1.50 4.0 GWM21BL-155 111.00 112.00 1.00 2.7 136.50 137.50 1.00 0.6 199.50 200.40 0.90 0.6 221.00 222.00 1.00 0.6 GWM21BL-154 94.70 111.50 16.8 5.80 1.2 including 110.00 111.50 1.50 0.50 8.3 187.05 200.80 13.75 8.10 3.1 including 189.00 190.00 1.00 0.60 8.0 GWM21BL-152 35.00 36.50 1.50 1.40 1.6 43.00 46.00 3.00 2.70 3.0 166.00 167.00 1.00 0.90 0.8 GWM21BL-147 90.00 97.00 7.00 1.9 1.0 including 96.00 97.00 1.00 0.30 3.1 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.30 0.9 177.00 196.00 19.00 5.3 1.7 including 177.00 179.00 2.00 0.60 4.8 including 184.10 185.00 0.90 0.30 5.6 including 191.00 193.00 2.00 0.60 4.2 216.50 218.00 1.50 0.40 0.6 222.25 224.00 1.80 0.50 0.6 239.00 240.50 1.50 0.40 1.7 250.00 278.95 28.95 8.10 3.7 including 274.00 278.00 4.00 1.10 16.5 GWM21BL-141 22.00 23.00 1.00 0.40 0.6 24.00 25.00 1.00 0.40 0.5 52.00 60.00 8.00 2.90 1.1 including 56.00 57.50 1.50 0.50 2.7 GWM20BL-135 364.85 368.00 3.15 2.60 35.1 including 365.50 366.00 0.50 0.40 209.0 GWM20BL-134 323.00 325.00 2.00 1.50 1.8 435.50 437.00 1.50 1.10 2.0 GWM20BL-131 170.00 171.50 1.50 1.30 13.8 177.50 179.00 1.50 1.30 1.5 185.00 186.50 1.50 1.30 0.5 GWM20BL-129 147.50 148.40 0.90 0.70 1.1 185.00 187.00 2.00 1.50 0.6 192.00 193.00 1.00 0.70 0.9 204.00 205.00 1.00 0.70 1.7 248.85 249.55 0.70 0.50 0.7 GWM21BL-124 209.00 210.45 1.45 1.40 0.6 219.80 220.75 0.95 0.9 1.5 GWM20BL-114 142.00 146.00 4.00 3.80 1.1 192.00 194.00 2.00 1.90 0.7 213.50 215.00 1.50 1.40 1.0 506.00 507.20 1.20 1.10 2.9

** previously reported; * intersection used 0.42 g/t Au for the bottom cut-off as per pit constrained resources but is at likely too much depth. Shown to indicate scope of mineralization; (TW=True Widths, which are calculated - sectional measuring may give slightly different numbers); True widths are unknown if not noted; VG=Visible Gold; Drill holes 174, 148, 76, 143, 144, 163, 162, 150, 153 did not produce significant assays

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip UTM Total Easting Northing Depth (m) GWM21BL-213 315 -45 653471 5021900 164 GWM21BL-204 315 -45 653505 5022020 396 GWM21BL-197 128 -58 653589 5021616 246 GWM21BL-184 306.9 -74.4 653033.3 5021071 359 GWM21BL-182 305.5 -60.6 653033 5021071 272 GWM21BL-180 277.9 -80.8 653417.9 5021461 287 GWM21BL-179 290 -67 653417.8 5021462 251 GWM21BL-177 318 -82 653351.3 5021383 410 GWM21BL-176 320 -70 653351.1 5021383 338 GWM21BL-173 313.3 -43.9 653276.6 5021302 260 GWM21BL-172 320 -65 653247.7 5021262 400 GWM21BL-170 306.5 -85.6 653247.9 5021262 461 GWM21BL-169 320 -45 653149.7 5021207 254 GWM21BL-167 310.9 -63.7 653150 5021206 296 GWM21BL-165 290.7 -83.7 653150.2 5021206 455 GWM21BL-161 320 -85 652932.1 5021069 311 GWM21BL-159 305.1 -43.7 653027.4 5021129 176 GWM21BL-157 320 -70 653311.9 5021453 229 GWM21BL-156 320 -45 653311.4 5021454 167 GWM21BL-155 320 -60 653619.8 5021652 339 GWM21BL-154 205.4 -89.9 653226.2 5021390 227 GWM21BL-152 320 -45 653192.7 5021339 197 GWM21BL-147 117.4 -43.7 653116 5021468 362 GWM21BL-141 303.3 -89.7 652990.6 5021224 254 GWM20BL-135 140 -85 653074.8 5021111 582.5 GWM20BL-134 320 -85 653077.4 5021111 545 GWM20BL-131 320 -55 653079.9 5021109 284 GWM20BL-129 300 -65 653098.6 5021170 275 GWM20BL-124 140 -75 653191.8 5021228 632 GWM20BL-114 140 -70 653272.7 5021295 511.15

New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program

Galway would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which partially funded drilling of the GMZ, Jubilee, and Richard Zones.

Geology and Mineralization

Clarence Stream deposits can be characterized as intrusion-related, quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. They contain elevated levels of bismuth and arsenopyrite in multiple quartz veins, with significant antimony in the South and North Zones and tungsten in the vicinity. The Zones contain multiple zones of quartz veining with sulfides and sericite alteration. In general, mineralization at Clarence Stream consists of 10-70% quartz stockworks and veins with 1-5% fine pyrite plus pyrrhotite plus arsenopyrite in sericite altered sediments. The South and North Zones also contain stibnite. Locally there is up to 10% sphalerite and semi-massive galena veinlets. The 3.0 km trend that hosts the GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones is associated with a mineralized mafic intrusive locally - similar to the South Zone, which currently hosts most of the property's last reported gold resources (September 2017). A more complete description of Clarence Stream's geology and mineralization can be found at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

Michael Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of Galway Metals Inc. All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.

About the Company

Galway Metals is well capitalized with two projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, an emerging gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade, gold-rich VMS polymetallic mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after its successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.

Figure 1: Plan Map of the New Zones at Clarence Stream

Figure 2: Plan Map of the Richard and Jubilee Zones

Figure 3: Discovery Hole

