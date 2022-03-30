H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one of its affiliates has recently completed the disposal of Urban Garden, a 29,000 sqm newly built office complex in Lyon, France's second largest economic centre. The buildings were acquired in October 2019 and received a BREEAM excellent rating in 2021. H.I.G. brought the occupancy to 100% six months before the asset completion in May 2021. Terms were not disclosed.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, commented: "Urban Garden is another example of our ability, through our value-add initiatives and hands on asset management approach, to deliver high quality, future-proof assets that appeal to long term institutional investors".

Mihai Gavriloiu, Principal at H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, added: "France represents an important part of our European strategy where we continue to seek additional small and mid-cap, value-add, investment opportunities to increase H.I.G.'s presence in this market. We are very pleased with the strong returns we were able to achieve on this exit".

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

