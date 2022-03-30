Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EVLI BANK PLC: COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH FELLOW FINANCE PLC

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 MARCH 2022 SHARES EVLI BANK PLC: COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH FELLOW FINANCE PLC Evli Bank Plc and Fellow Finance Plc announced on July 14, 2021 that they have agreed in a combination agreement of an arrangement whereby Evli Bank Plc will demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group Evli Plc that will be listed and a company that will carry on Evli Bank Plc's banking services and into which Fellow Finance will merge. After the Merger of the company that will carry on Evli Bank Plc's banking services and Fellow Finance Plc, Evli Bank Plc will become Fellow Bank Plc. Evli Bank Plc's B-share is traded without the right to new Evli Pls's share as of 31 March, 2022 (ex-date). Due to arrangement the orderbook EVLI (id 115614) will be flushed on 30 March 2022 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260