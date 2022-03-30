Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2022 | 13:17
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EVLI BANK PLC: COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH FELLOW FINANCE PLC

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 MARCH 2022 SHARES

EVLI BANK PLC: COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH FELLOW FINANCE PLC

Evli Bank Plc and Fellow Finance Plc announced on July 14, 2021 that they have
agreed in a combination agreement of an arrangement whereby Evli Bank Plc will
demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group Evli Plc
that will be listed and a company that will carry on Evli Bank Plc's banking
services and into which Fellow Finance will merge. After the Merger of the
company that will carry on Evli Bank Plc's banking services and Fellow Finance
Plc, Evli Bank Plc will become Fellow Bank Plc. 

Evli Bank Plc's B-share is traded without the right to new Evli Pls's share as
of 31 March, 2022 (ex-date). 

Due to arrangement the orderbook EVLI (id 115614) will be flushed on 30 March
2022 after market close. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.