Further to the stock market release published by Tecnotree dated 21st March 2022 at 11:15 EET.

Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), has today announced the signing of one of the largest digital transformation projects for its award-winning BSS (Business Support Systems) Suite. Tecnotree has been chosen for this project by Zain Group, a leading telecom services provider in the Middle East Africa for its operations in South Sudan.

Tecnotree will implement their complete range of BSS Suite products and services. This full stack deployment will offer Zain South Sudan a new set of capabilities such as Advance Customer Experience, Quick Time to market with new unified Product Catalogue, Convergent Billing and Charging solutions, as well as other key solutions. The deployment will help drive digital transformation of Zain's current legacy products and BSS infrastructure, making them 5G ready. Tecnotree's award winning BSS suite and extensive experience over the last 40 years across the globe will enable the operator to improve operational efficiency, sustain rapid growth and redefine their customer experience.

Commenting on the project, Khalid Abdalla, Zain South Sudan CEO said, "We are looking forward to this partnership with Tecnotree, which will help us update our BSS infrastructure in order to unlock our digital transformation strategy. This implementation will be a first step towards facilitating our business processes efficiently, and achieving our goals to provide innovative services to our customers."

Padma Ravichander, CEO Tecnotree Corporation, stated, "We are delighted about winning this deal and are eager to embark on this new transformation journey with Zain South Sudan. It is a testament to Tecnotree's growth and expansion as well as our commitment to using our market-proven framework of products and services to provide premium digital experiences. This is yet another chapter in our success story and gives us the motivation to continue providing our clients with state-of-the-art products and solutions."

Tecnotree will be involved in delivering the licenses, implementation services, as well as support services. The company had already received orders from the same operator last year, and the new order enhances the existing relationship between the groups and opens avenues for future opportunities.

About Zain South Sudan

Zain South Sudan is one of the largest telecom operators in South Sudan, serving over 1,050,000 customers. The mobile operator is part of the Zain Group the fourth largest CSP in the world, has a presence in 8 countries. Zain Group aims to become a leading Information Communications Technology and digital lifestyle provider in the region. The company is listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (stock ticker: ZAIN).

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is the only full-stack digital business management solution provider for digital service providers, with over 40 years of deep domain knowledge, proven delivery, and transformation capability across the globe. Our open-source technology-based agile products and solutions comprise the full range (order-to-cash) of business process and subscription management for telecom and other digital service providers. Tecnotree products and platforms service over 800 million subscribers worldwide. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005461/en/

Contacts:

Danielle Hines on behalf of Tecnotree

tecnotree@libertycomms.com

+442077514444