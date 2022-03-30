Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) -SURENANO SCIENCE LTD. (CSE: SURE) (the "Company" or "SureNano") is pleased to announce that it will be speaking at the Delta 8 Expo and Delta 9 Expo in partnership with the CBD Expo TOUR on March 30 to April 1, 2022, in Dallas, Texas at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Dallas. The Company will be exhibiting at booth #145 by the Extraction Stage.

The event will bring together 80+ exhibitors presenting and sampling some of the latest Delta 8, Hemp-Derived Delta 9, and CBD products out in the market. Expected attendance at the B2B-focused show is expected to be over 3,000. Panel discussions will be held hourly on two days of the event discussing cannabinoid science, entrepreneurship, marketing, lifestyle medicine, neuroscience, and extraction equipment innovations.

Mark Scott, director of SureNano, will be speaking at the CBD Expo to a crowd of industry leaders in the extraction and purification of the federally legalized hemp industry. He will be presenting on the Extraction Stage at 12:30 PM on Thursday, March 31. He will be outlining the strategic value of nano emulsions, such as those that are made with our exceptional SureNanoTM emulsifier, in creating sustainable margins and revenues in a time of widespread commoditization and price erosion for extractors.

Mr. Scott will be highlighting the surging consumer demand for products which feature attributes that can only be powered by nano emulsions. Attributes like being reliably fast-acting or having consistently predictable dosing. He will introduce the abundant opportunities for brand differentiation that can result from leveraging the commercial power of nano emulsions, and the importance to be first-to-market leaders in segments with excellent long-term potential that currently contain no competition at all.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada and Colorado, USA.

ON BEHALF OF SURENANO SCIENCE LTD.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@surenano.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) The event will bring together 80+ exhibitors, (b) Expected attendance at the B2B-focused show is expected to be over 3,000, (c) Panel discussions will be held hourly on both days of the event, (d) Mark Scott, director of SureNano, will be speaking at the CBD Expo, (e) Mr. Scott will be presenting on the Extraction Stage at 12:30 PM on Thursday, March 31, (f) Mr. Scott will be outlining the strategic value of nano emulsions, and (g) Mr. Scott will be highlighting the surging consumer demand for products which feature attributes that can only be powered by nano emulsions. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118589