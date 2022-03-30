Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
WKN: 909190 ISIN: US9884981013 Ticker-Symbol: TGR 
Tradegate
30.03.22
15:30 Uhr
108,75 Euro
-1,45
-1,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2022 | 14:05
Zenput Adopted by Taco Bell to Drive Operational Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenput announced today that more than 5,000 franchise and company-owned Taco Bell restaurants are now using the company's operations execution platform to support compliance against food safety protocols and brand standards.

Embracing the move away from pen and paper tracking and towards the digitization of a range of procedures and food safety protocols, the corporate team joined several of its franchisees in rolling out Zenput to its 480 company-owned restaurants.

Restaurant general managers and Taco Bell team members use Zenput on tablets to complete tasks throughout the day, including daily food safety checklists, sanitization procedures, manager daily walks, audits, new product roll-outs, and a range of other work to ensure brand standards are met. Area coaches then access Zenput from anywhere through an app on their phones to make sure work is being performed correctly and to focus their attention where it's needed most.

"For leading operators like Taco Bell, success depends on maintaining standards and ensuring positive and safe guest experiences," said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. "Having Taco Bell corporate and select Taco Bell franchisees using Zenput not only strengthens that relationship, it compounds the benefits of the platform - to work separately yet together in their goal to continually improve operations."

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang's, Domino's, Global Partners, and Smart & Final use the platform to roll out and enforce compliance against operating procedures, food safety protocols, and other key initiatives. Supporting 60,000 locations in over 100 countries, automation gives field and store employees hours back each day, and execs know exactly what's happening on the ground, from anywhere. For more information, visit zenput.com.

For more information, contact David Karel at (800) 537-0227, or email hello@zenput.com.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
