Gameforge Hires Peter Stein as Director of Business Development

The German Online Games Publisher and Developer of Popular Titles Such As Swords of Legend Online, and OGame, Tasks Stein with Spearheading its New Games Initiative

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Today, Gameforge, online games publisher and developer of popular titles such as AION, NosTale, Metin2, Swords of Legends Online, and OGame, announced the appointment of Peter Stein as its new Director of Business Development. He will be reporting directly to the company's Chief Product Officer, Tomislav Perkovic, and leading the company's new games initiative, which is set to explore progressive takes on genre, gameplay, and mechanics, as well as exciting partnerships, diverse target audiences, and innovative technologies.

A senior professional with over ten years of experience in tech and games, Stein's notable tenures include co-founding the award-winning tech start-up Bcon as COO, and driving the licensing business at Craze Toys, working on global IPs at one of the fastest-growing toy companies in Germany. Stein began his career at Gameforge as a Sourcing Manager in 2012, responsible for finding and contracting new games development partners around the world.

"This is an exciting opportunity, as Gameforge is taking the leap to commit serious effort into exploring new games genres. I feel honored to be given the chance to help direct and guide this effort with the support of Thomas Schöltzel and Benjamin Janson from the BizDev team," said Peter Stein. "The company's growth mindset, their value-driven company culture, and the great leadership team make me confident that together we'll continue to deliver great new games over the course of the next few years."

In all of his roles, Stein has been at the forefront of exploring and executing business development strategies, resulting in hands-on experience with companies, business models, and tools in gaming and tech, and partnerships with major brands and boutique studios. His breadth of experience made him the ideal candidate to lead Gameforge's new games initiative.

"Our Business Development team plays a major role in building the future of Gameforge," said Tomislav Perkovic, Chief Product Officer at Gameforge. "Their main task is to bring us new games and other business opportunities. We started our journey into single-player games with Trigon: Space Story, and will continue with other titles to follow soon. Of course, we are looking to broaden our portfolio not only in the amount of games, but also in different business models and platforms."

About Gameforge

Founded in 2003, Gameforge is a leading Western publisher and operator of widely acclaimed Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) and Browser-based game titles. Gameforge builds highly active and enduring global communities by supporting players through the greatest quality LiveOps, provision of localized content, engaging community management, and frequent delivery of meaningful updates.

Gameforge's diverse portfolio of highly successful gaming brands provides different worlds with engaging experiences for players from all walks of life: core MMORPG titles Swords of Legends Online, AION, Runes of Magic, and Metin2, beloved anime MMOs Elsword and NosTale, strategy-focused browser games like OGame and Ikariam, along with indie titles such as Trigon: Space Story.

More information is available on gameforge.com

