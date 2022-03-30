NAMSA, a world-leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services, announced today its nearing acquisition of Medanex Clinic, a Belgium-based European preclinical research organization.

Founded in 2010, Medanex focuses on providing exceptional preclinical services to the medical device industry in Europe and across the globe. Their team of internationally renowned Cardiovascular surgeons and staff are well-known for guiding Clients through the preclinical study design pathway to achieve successful results. World-leading companies, as well as small innovative research groups, regularly partner with Medanex for their outstanding Cardiovascular services and timely, efficacious study outcomes.

"NAMSA is very excited to expand its European preclinical services with the addition of Medanex," said Dr. Christophe Berthoux, CEO of NAMSA. "Their robust preclinical capabilities and expertise, specifically in the Cardiovascular arena, will help enhance the NAMSA Client experience. We are pleased to partner with an organization that strongly shares our core values and drive to accelerate medical device development throughout the world," Dr. Berthoux concluded.

As the global leader of the medical device testing industry, NAMSA has amassed the largest breadth and depth of therapeutic expertise and knowledge than any other preclinical development partner in industry. The organization's preclinical research services provide support for all model types, treatments and implant requirements. NAMSA also provides Clients the benefit of full continuum development services, including regulatory, reimbursement, quality and clinical research services-proven to reduce timelines up to 30 percent over industry averages.

"Medanex is proud to become a part of the NAMSA Family. With a similar vision to deliver world class expertise and exceptional service and resources to the medical device industry, we are ideally aligned. For 12 years, we've grown to become a trusted and respected partner for the most challenging surgical studies while remaining customer-oriented and striving for scientific excellence," stated Medanex CEO, Hadewych Van Hauwermeiren. "With the complementary expertise and resources of NAMSA, we will serve our Clients in an even greater capacity and look forward to joining the world's leading CRO for Cardiovascular research," Van Hauwermeiren concluded.

The acquisition of Medanex Clinic increases NAMSA's scale in Europe and growing global presence, now serving Clients in 20 locations across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The price and terms of the approaching transaction are undisclosed.

ABOUT NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world's leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services. Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move clients' products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services, NAMSA is the industry's premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. Web: www.namsa.com

ABOUT Medanex

Medanex Clinic is a CRO with a passion for excellence. As such, it is committed to "raising the bar" in every aspect of preclinical research, from impeccable in-vivo studies to highly appreciated customer service and outstanding animal welfare. Medanex masters a broad range of preclinical surgical models in different disciplines. Experienced veterinary surgeons assist with or conduct a wide variety of procedures. A large network of experts in human medicine is available on consultancy basis to perform specialized surgeries. Web: http://medanex.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005109/en/

Contacts:

NAMSA Media Contact

Leah Davidson, MA, MBA, PCM

Sr. Manager, Global Marketing Communications

Email: ldavidson@namsa.com

Medanex Media Contact

Hadewych Van Hauwermeiren

CEO

Email: hadewych.vanhauwermeiren@medanex.com