Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 
Tradegate
30.03.22
15:42 Uhr
126,72 Euro
-0,60
-0,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2022 | 14:56
Grid Dynamics to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows with JP Morgan and William Blair

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that management will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, and a virtual NDR with William Blair on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Both NDRs will include investor meetings and one fireside chat session.

Investors who are interested in participating, please contact your sales representatives at J.P. Morgan or William Blair directly.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency with technology accelerators, agile delivery culture, and global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Central and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Contact

investorrelations@griddynamics.com

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695221/Grid-Dynamics-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Non-Deal-Roadshows-with-JP-Morgan-and-William-Blair

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.