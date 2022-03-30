SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that management will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, and a virtual NDR with William Blair on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Both NDRs will include investor meetings and one fireside chat session.

Investors who are interested in participating, please contact your sales representatives at J.P. Morgan or William Blair directly.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency with technology accelerators, agile delivery culture, and global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Central and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Contact

investorrelations@griddynamics.com

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695221/Grid-Dynamics-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Non-Deal-Roadshows-with-JP-Morgan-and-William-Blair