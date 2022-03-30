Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Impending Filing of 2021 Audited Financial Statements

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced that it intends to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on April 4, 2022. The documents will be available to view and download on the Company's Disclosure page of the OTC Markets website .

In conjunction, Solar Integrated Roofing's Board of Directors approved a change in the Company's fiscal year to align with a calendar year beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31, which will be reflected in the 2021 audited financial statements to be filed April 4, 2022. Historically, the Company's fiscal year began on March 1 and ended on February 28.

The Company also anticipates its corporate name change to "'SolarEV" to be approved by FINRA in the coming weeks as part of its planned rebranding to better reflect an increased emphasis on solar and EV charging segments of its business.

"Finalizing our audited 2021 financial results is an important milestone for us as we continue our transition towards becoming a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "This filing is a required step towards our planned NASDAQ uplisting as well, which will help to raise our profile within the investment community by improving liquidity and broadening our shareholder base

"Taken together with our name change to SolarEV and a strategic shift towards prioritizing an over $30 million electric vehicle (EV) charging project pipeline and $20.2 million EV charging project backlog, we believe we are positioning the company for another historic and record-breaking year," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

