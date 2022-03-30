LA POSTE: Le Groupe La Poste publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 30 March 2022

Le Groupe La Poste publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document

The 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 21 March 2022 under number n° D 22-0128.

This Universal Registration Document includes notably :

the annual financial report;

the Board of Directors report on corporate governance; as well as

the management report including the non-financial performance statement.

It is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force and may be consulted and downloaded from le groupe La Poste website (www.groupelaposte.com) on the « Investors / Publications / 2021 / Universal registration document ».

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available from the group's registered office, located at 9, rue du Colonel Pierre Avia, 75015 Paris.



______________________________

About La Poste group

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste group is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, GeoPost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 11th largest European banking and insurance company.

Every year, La Poste delivers over 18 million items worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), 6 days a week. Committed to its regional coverage, the group has 17,000 retail outlets (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and 18,000 postal service access points (Pick-Up, business centres, lockers and parcel drive collection service).

In 2021, La Poste group generated €34.6 billion in revenue (41% outside France) and had a headcount of almost 245,000, in 63 countries over 5 continents, of which 193,000 in France.

As a mission-led company since June 2021 and a leader in environmental transition and green finance, La Poste aims to achieve "zero net emissions" by 2030. Through is strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed to you", the company has set itself the goal of becoming the leading European platform for links and exchanges, providing digital, people-oriented, green and socially-responsible services for the benefit of its customers and the transformation of society as a whole.

CONTACT PRESSE

Tél: +33 1 55 44 22 37

service.presse@laposte.fr

CONTACT INVESTISSEURS

Stéphane Dalla Sartora

Tél: +33 7 87 39 58 80

stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr

