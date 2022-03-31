Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
31.03.2022 | 00:56
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KRE Development Co. Ltd.: KRE Developments Co. Ltd. Announces Holdings of Common Shares of CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / KRE Developments Co. Ltd. ("KRE"), of 299 Courtneypark Drive East, Mississauga, Ontario, L5T 2T6, announces that it holds 42,748,785 common shares ("Common Shares") of Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI"), which represents 42.83% of the issued and outstanding common shares of CNRI.

The Common Shares are held for investment purposes. KRE may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of CNRI as circumstances warrant.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lee Q. Shim
Telephone: 905-565-5968 x 228

SOURCE: KRE Development Co. Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695376/KRE-Developments-Co-Ltd-Announces-Holdings-of-Common-Shares-of-CANADIAN-NORTH-RESOURCES-INC

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.