Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0BLFX ISIN: SE0001137985 Ticker-Symbol: BTPC 
31.03.22
08:00 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2022 | 08:41
Number of shares and votes in Active Biotech

The number of shares and votes in Active Biotech has changed as a result of allotment of performance shares under the company's incentive program for the company's employees (Plan 2020/2024).

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 218,054,720 shares and votes in Active Biotech.

For further information, please contact:
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46

Active Biotech AB
Scheelevägen 22, 223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel +46 (0)46 19 20 00

Active Biotech is required to publish the information contained in this press release in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was provided to the media for publication at 08.30 am CET on March 31, 2022.

Attachment

  • 220331_Number of shares and votes in Active Biotech (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b6971926-4a62-485b-aae2-d784c249028c)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
