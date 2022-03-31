Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: A1JP9Y ISIN: DK0060336014 Ticker-Symbol: NZM2 
Tradegate
31.03.22
09:33 Uhr
63,36 Euro
+1,50
+2,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2022 | 09:05
Novozymes A/S: Novozymes announces plan to increase prices to cover rising cost of raw materials, energy, and logistics

Novozymes has experienced unprecedented inflation on raw materials, energy, and logistics. To recover these headwinds price increases will be implemented.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - March 31st, 2022. Today Novozymes announces its plan to pass on the incurred increase in raw material, energy, and logistics costs to its customers across geographies and industries.

Over the past six months, Novozymes has experienced unprecedented inflation on raw materials and this initiative is put in place to recover these headwinds and will include more frequent reviews and adjustments as the situation evolves.

The price increases will vary by business and by product.

All customers have been or will be contacted shortly by their respective account managers.

About Novozymes
Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners, and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com

NASDAQ OMX: NZYM-B • 6,500 employees • DKK 15 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products

Media Relations
Lina Danstrup,
Head of Media Relations
Phone: +45 30 77 05 52
lind@novozymes.com (mailto:lind@novozymes.com)

Attachment

  • Novozymes price increase_Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37d10c54-d868-439f-88da-84b454f7cb2b)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
