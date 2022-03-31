Developed by scientists in China, the cell was used to fabricate a 20.5%-efficient mini perovskite module. A dual-functional additive was applied to regulate the crystallization and defects of the formamidinium-cesium perovskite film.Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have built a solar cell based on formamidinium-cesium (FA-Cs) iodide perovskite and a low-cost and stable carbon electrode. "We have developed a low-temperature-processed, full-carbon electrode to replace the widely used precious metal electrode, which can significantly reduce the cost and enhance the cell stability ...

