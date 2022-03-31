Evolution Credit Limited - Resignation of Director

The board of Evolution Credit Limited has accepted the resignation of executive director, Mr David Munro, who is also the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr Munro will vacate the office of Chief Financial Officer latest 30 June 2022.





Mr Anko de Man, currently Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be succeeding Mr Munro and will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer, and director of the Company, by no later than1 July 2022.





