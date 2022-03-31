The "United Kingdom (UK) Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sizes the opportunity within the UK wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of UK HNW investors.

Most HNW individuals in the UK gained their wealth through earned income and are showing strong demand for planning and ESG-based products. However, a multi-service proposition is a must as demand is expected to increase across all planning services and mandates, especially robo-advisory services.

Wealth managers need to adjust their current service proposition to better serve the post-Brexit environment, which will continue to affect investments.

Scope

Expats constitute 18.9% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

UK HNW individuals spread their investments almost in line with the European average, with equities, cash and near-cash, and property dominating.

The average UK HNW investor offshores 42.6% of their wealth abroad. While this proportion is expected to strongly increase over the next 12 months, the rise is expected to be less pronounced than in the wider region.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences.

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Develop your service proposition to match the demand expressed by UK HNW investors and react proactively to forecast changes in demand.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i45zv6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005495/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900