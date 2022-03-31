HES FinTech announces the launch ofHES LoanBox: readymade software for lending automation.

HES experts say they implemented 10-year experience in loan management software development to create an end-to-end digital product for banks, credit unions, and alternative lenders. The software covers the business processes of multiple lending businesses: single installment, PDL, in-house financing, and more.

HES LoanBox fully covers the needs of a lending business: from digital onboarding, all the way to automated decision-making, loan management, and debt collection.

The solution consists of three parts:

Back office highly functional and ready-to-use Borrower's portal flexible and white-label to be branded before the launch Landing page - WordPress-based website provided on a turnkey basis.

The system includes adjustable calculation, decision-making, and product engines, integrations (KYC, SMS/Email, payment providers, credit bureaus, BI tools, etc.), credit scoring, reporting systems, user roles, document management, and task management dashboards-to list the key features and options.

The main advantages of HES LoanBox are impressive in-built functionality and flexibility. The solution is powered by the BPM platform, which allows fast no-code adjustments of business processes.

"We are thrilled to launch HES LoanBox-our first out-of-the-box lending software. Years of expertise as a technical partner for banks, large and medium lending institutions, helped us collect a valuable set of requirements and customer expectations. The HES team set an ambitious goal to build an ultimate Lending Platform, which is adaptable to specific business needs and has the shortest time-to-market possible. And we successfully attained this goal", says Ivan Kovalenko, HES FinTech CEO and Co-Founder.

