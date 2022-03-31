- (PLX AI) - RWE is partnering with the UK's largest port operator, Associated British Ports (ABP) and UK's largest energy port, the Port of Milford Haven, to investigate the scaling-up of port facilities in support of a pipeline of gigawatt-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea.
- • MoU to investigate the potential for transforming infrastructure at ABP Port Talbot and Pembroke Dock into hubs for the manufacture, assembly and load-out of high-tech floating wind turbines and foundations, bound for the Celtic Sea, as well as floating operation & maintenance capability
