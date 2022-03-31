Wing Assistant Platform Finds American Companies Affordable, Remote Talent for Recurring Work

With $2.1 million in seed funding, the convenient and secure platform has signed up more than 1,000 customers and handled more than 255,000 tasks since 2020

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / For the past two years, work has become more remote and businesses have found themselves looking for talent all over the world. A tech-enabled platform first launched in 2020, Wing Assistant has to date provided more than 1,000 small and medium businesses with a well-vetted, more affordable labor pool for recurring work. Jobs range from research, data entry, and social media management to marketing assistance, sales assistance, and executive assistance.

The company is also announcing that it has raised $2.1 million in seed funding from Surface Ventures, Brookstone Venture Capital and UC Berkeley SkyDeck as well as angel investors.

As a literal 'assistant for business,' Wing's platform is designed to find people to perform jobs rather than projects or freelance gigs. It connects business owners and busy professionals with a gamut of assistants from around the world, offering a very competitive price point for full- and part-time employees.

"Wing Assistant is focused on fundamentally changing the labor market by connecting international markets. Our technology platform eases existing pain points when it comes to the challenges of employing offshore labor and outsourcing," said Roland Polzin, co-founder and CMO, Wing Assistant. "The platform very effectively leverages today's high interest in hiring remote workers as a way to deal with the challenge of 'The Great Resignation.'"

The Wing team is distributed across the globe -- in Canada, Hong Kong, India, the Philippines, Europe and the U.S. From global teams in the Philippines, India, and Mexico, managers identify and select candidates in existing talent pools who will be the best fit for openings. Each client business is assigned a dedicated customer success manager and within a week, the client company is provided with the new hire.

The talent shortage last year reached 40 million workers worldwide and it is predicted to more than double by 2030. "With this ongoing talent shortage in the U.S., we are filling a very definite need to help people grow their businesses quickly and sustainably," Polzin continued. "Within only a few days, you will have a capable new team member ready to go, and on the easiest and most flexible terms possible. No one has to worry about the administrative hassle of employment, and everyone can focus on the work at hand. This is truly a white-glove experience for the employer."

Wing Assistant includes a mobile app and software platform which provide a comprehensive set of tools to help an employer work efficiently with a new remote employee, including:

Communication (chat, video recordings, Slack integration)

Quality assurance (AI algorithm will flag negative sentiments early)

Task management (kanban board, task IDs, calendar, etc.)

File management and task-related data storage

Password management

Said one recent employer, "Wing is a much easier method of outsourcing virtual assistant tasks than hiring offshore workers directly. They handle the admin, training and HR activity which allows me to focus on more core business and use Wing as a force multiplier."

Wing operates as a subscription service for its assistant services, charging businesses a monthly fee which covers the cost of the employee and includes the software suite. Generally Wing clients save about 80% of the costs that they would incur with comparable U.S.-based labor.

About Wing Assistant

Wing Assistant is shaping the future of work in a remote and global environment. The managed marketplace conveniently and securely connects SMB teams with dedicated remote talent. Wing provides business teams and executives with a dedicated assistant to perform recurring work such as research, data entry and more so other teams can focus on core activities. Wing has raised $2.1 million in seed funding. For more information visit wingassistant.com.

