Petrofac Limited: Total Voting Rights

31 March 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 the Company confirms that the Company's issued share capital as of 31 March 2022 consists of 521,157,442 ordinary shares with a nominal value of USUSD0.02 each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 521,157,442. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

