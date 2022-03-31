AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") today announced the appointment of Fintan Mullarkey as CEO of AXIS Specialty Europe SE ("ASE"), subject to regulatory approval. ASE is AXIS Capital's Specialty Insurance legal entity domiciled in Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI"), with branches in Belgium and the U.K. In this role, Mr. Mullarkey will be responsible for ASE and the legal entity aspects of its branches. Mr. Mullarkey will also join the Board of Directors of ASE.

"Fintan has been with AXIS for 18 years and he brings extensive experience in international insurance and global operations, and the financial, regulatory and leadership capabilities necessary to manage a highly regulated legal entity such as ASE," said Pete Vogt, Chief Financial Officer of AXIS Capital.

Mr. Mullarkey has served as Head of Finance for ASE and AXIS Re SE ("ARe") for the past 10 years. He is also a Non-Executive Director of AXIS Managing Agency Ltd.

Mr. Mullarkey will continue to be based in Dublin. He succeeds Helen O'Sullivan, who was named Group Treasurer for AXIS Capital in January 2022. Ms. O'Sullivan remains a Director of ASE and ARe.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at December 31, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

