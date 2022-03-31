Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining"), a publicly-traded Web3 company, is pleased to announce that its fully owned subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group ("MAG") has entered into an agreement for a Metaverse based property with the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation ("Glenrose Foundation").

Metaverse Advisory Group will collaborate with the Glenrose Foundation to secure a building name, design to build the property and produce NFTs, wearables and an immersive NFT Gallery on behalf of the Glenrose Foundation.

The Glenrose Foundation will open the doors of its Metaverse building in Manhattan, Decentraland's most exclusive area, during Alberta Technology Symposium, which takes place from April 20th to April 21st, 2022. The dynamic gallery will feature avatars that will act as Glenrose Foundation's team members, ambient sounds and custom fixtures throughout. Eventually the gallery will include a collection of NFT art created by patients using brain-computer interfaces.

"Manhattan is evolving into one of the key downtown destinations in the Metaverse. Recently, the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation announced it has become the first healthcare foundation in Alberta to accept donations in cryptocurrency," commented Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies and Metaverse Advisory Group. "The momentum that is being generated through these kinds of partnerships is evidence that the Metaverse and Web3 are changing how we use these emerging technologies for healthcare."

This partnership was created by Metaverse Advisory Group, Manhattan Decentralized Autonomous Organization ("DAO") and the Glenrose Foundation, which supports the largest free-standing, comprehensive tertiary rehabilitation hospital in Canada, serving patients of all ages who require complex rehabilitation to enable them to participate in life to the fullest.

Mark Korthuis, President & CEO of the Glenrose Foundation added, "Technology and innovation are integral to how we support patients in achieving their goals. Being the first hospital foundation in the Metaverse aligns with our mission to fuel advancements in healthcare. We are proud to partner with Metaverse Advisory Group and Manhattan DAO as an avenue to connect our fundraising efforts across new audiences."

The Property owned by Manhattan DAO, where the Glenrose Foundation will open its offices and virtual NFT Gallery, represents the equivalent of 16,000 SQFT of real estate that is being designed and developed for the Glenrose Foundation by the Metaverse Advisory Group.

The overall Manhattan Area represents the equivalent of 48 million square feet of developable real estate and is an exclusive downtown locality within the Decentraland Metaverse. The Manhattan DAO is a community of LAND owners in Decentraland Metaverse that proposes and votes on policy updates, development in the Manhattan Immersive Platform, auctions, whitelisting of NFT contracts to be allowed inside the Manhattan Immersive World and other items which the community deems relevant.

Hospital and Healthcare professionals interested in partnering with Metaverse Advisory Group should contact info@metaverseadvsiory.io

About the Glenrose Foundation

The Glenrose Foundation is the largest free-standing, comprehensive tertiary rehabilitation hospital in Canada, serving patients of all ages who require complex rehabilitation to enable them to participate in life to the fullest.

The Glenrose Foundation provides innovative equipment, programs and technology to help patients at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital recover, relearn life skills and rediscover their full potential. They work with the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital to identify what patients and staff need to enhance the rehabilitation journey through equipment, technology and research priorities.

For more information on the Glenrose Foundation, visit www.glenrosefoundation.com

About Manhattan DAO

The Manhattan DAO is a community of LAND owners in Decentraland Metaverse that proposes and votes on proposals the community deems relevant. Manhattan DAO uses two tokens: MHTN and SQFT. MHTN is a utility token that is used to acquire NFT SQFT Tokens. MHTN tokens can also be used to pay for a range of developable properties, avatars, wearables, names, and more on the Manhattan DAO marketplace.

MHTN DAO Contract is: 0x3Ae962Fc1D3f2c4890237E4fE04dfe3a7EaB94e5.

For more information email: info@manhattanDAO.org

About Metaverse Advisory Group

Metaverse Advisory Group is a virtual NFT based real estate company that develops and manages a portfolio of Virtual properties in major blockchain-based Metaverses including Decentraland and The Sandbox. It operates unique services including virtual property development, property management, and assisting companies with future of work, virtual events and meetings, marketing and advertising in the Metaverse.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions.

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118675