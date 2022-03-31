Hybrid Pharm is the first brick-and-mortar storefront in Ontario to carry British Columbia's #1 selling CBD vape and all Glacial Gold products

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils, today announced it is supplying Hybrid Pharm Inc. ("Hybrid Pharm"), Canada's first brick-and-mortar pharmacy distributing medical cannabis products, with the entire suite of cannabinoid-based products under the Company's award-winning prohibition-era brand Glacial Gold.





Glacial Gold vapes and distilled oils available at Hybrid Pharms

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/118730_0046359e042868d8_001full.jpg

"Hybrid Pharm's dedication to the plant, patient education, and unique model of distribution through brick-and-mortar pharmacy made it a must for our Company when considering making Glacial Gold available for medical use," said Nextleaf CEO Paul Pedersen. "We are proud to have Glacial Gold products distributed by Hybrid Pharm in store and online, and excited to support increased access to medical cannabis through the growth of Hybrid's pharmacy distribution model across Canada."

Ottawa-based Hybrid Pharm deploys a unique model among pharmacies in Canada, by providing medical cannabis patients with a full in-store experience while still offering a Tele-Medicine platform. Certified medical staff ensure patients' cannabis treatments are optimized through close monitoring, drug interaction checks, and quality control processes.

Hybrid Pharm's pharmacists are equipped to help patients learn about cannabis and their needs, including dosage forms and side effects. Patients with Hybrid Pharm have access to informative workshops and seminars through their website. "Patients deserve an outlet to discuss their medical cannabis needs and like all drugs, medical cannabis is best dispensed by qualified pharmacists. Recreational cannabis stores cannot offer this expertise," said Dr. Rahim Dhalla, Chief Executive Officer of Hybrid Pharm.

Medical cannabis has become an important component of Canadian healthcare, with $116 million of medical cannabis purchases reimbursed by the Federal Government through Veterans Affairs Canada in 2021[1].

About Hybrid Pharm

Hybrid Pharm is a modern wellness pharmacy located in the Westboro neighbourhood of Ottawa. We specialize in providing a multi-modal approach to healthcare including access to medical cannabis, pharmacy and compounding as well as our wellness and lifestyle modification programming. Our certified staff is happy to help guide your way to a healthy future. Please visit www.hybridpharm.com for more information.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold. The Company's multi-patented ingredient processing technology transforms cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale. Nextleaf is a low-cost producer of cannabis oils, and supplier of THC and CBD ingredients to qualified wholesale partners across Canada. Nextleaf is the first publicly traded company to be issued a U.S. patent for the industrial extraction and purification of cannabinoids. The Company has been issued 17 U.S. patents, and over 90 patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including distillation and acetylation. Nextleaf develops proprietary cannabinoid-based formulations and delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. For more information visit www.nextleafsolutions.com and www.Glacial.Gold

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

