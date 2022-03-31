Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm's Family-Friendly Streaming Service The Dove Channel Announces Record Growth Milestones

Total Channel Subscribers surpasses 663,000, up 1,133% Year over Year

Monthly ad-supported viewers surpasses 5.4 Million, up 47% Year over Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading streaming company super-serving enthusiast consumers, today announced record-breaking milestones for its family-friendly streaming service The Dove Channel®.

With a focus on wholesome and uplifting content that families can enjoy together, the channel continued to grow at a record-breaking pace, surpassing an estimated 663,000 paid subscribers in February 2022 - up over 1,133% year-over-year. This growth has been driven by strong demand for the service on distributed and wholesale platforms, including Amazon Prime Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish Network, YouTube TV, and more.

In addition, Cinedigm's free on-demand and linear versions of The Dove Channel show strong uptake with consumers who prefer a free, ad-supported option, with total monthly viewers growing to 5.4 million in February 2022, up 47% year over year. Ad-based viewership continues to accelerate, with monthly minutes streamed in FY Q4 22 increasing by 32% over the prior sequential quarter.

"Given the challenges of these trying times over the last few years, the appetite for uplifting, wholesome movies and shows that families can watch together has dramatically expanded," said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm's Chief Strategy Officer, and President of Cinedigm Networks. "The Dove Channel has rapidly risen to become our most successful subscription service and is among the top three of all ad-supported services in our portfolio. The enthusiastic responses from platforms, advertisers, and consumers reiterates the important position our service fills in America's households."

With Dove's rising stature in Cinedigm's portfolio, the Company plans on ramping up investment in exclusive programming and new television series. In addition, the channel will be at the forefront of key initiatives announced by Cinedigm this week to develop a direct ad sales channel and launch new fiction and non-fiction Podcasts with the same wholesome perspective. The Company will also leverage the 7,500-title library of Digital Media Rights, the streaming company that Cinedigm acquired this week, as a source of substantial additional kids and family programming. Finally, the channel will also re-launch on Cinedigm's new Matchpoint 2.0 app framework later this year and will also expand platform support across key leading platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and more.

"Cinedigm's focus is on building great enthusiast experiences, and the Dove Channel is no exception," said Opeka. "We will devote our efforts to expanding Dove's content and enhancing our technology offerings, in turn, driving considerably more revenue from both new subscribers as well as key, direct advertisers looking for a brand-safe environment."

Launched in 2015 as a response to high consumer demand for audience-appropriate titles, The Dove Channel offers viewers safe programming options and full access to a library of high-quality, family-safe films, children's programs, documentaries, and television series. Recent titles include Forever Strong starring Sean Faris, The Ultimate Gift featuring Abigail Breslin and Catching Faith with Bill Engvall. The channel capped off a strong year of programming in 2021 with a slate that included heartwarming holiday films like An Accidental Christmas and A Christmas Tree Miracle.

The Dove Channel is available to stream on Samsung, ROKU, Comcast, Redbox, Vizio, Tubi, Xumo, Sling, Plex, TCL, Local Now, Frndly, YouTube, LG and on dovechannel.com.

