wellteq has appointed Mr Andrew Hvzid as Head of Growth, North America.

Based out of Toronto, Canada, Andrew Hvzid will be instrumental in accelerating wellteq's market share within the Corporate Wellness, Insurance and Health Provider sectors of Canada and North America, as well as leveraging the Company's existing distribution partners WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) in these new territories.

Mr Hvzid brings over a decade of executive experience in building strategic partnerships, identifying revenue-generating opportunities and optimising resources to propel growth across the health, fitness and education sectors.

Digital health is projected to be a USD 295.4 billion industry by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share of the digital health industry at 38.77% and is expected to experience a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "wellteq"), is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into North America through the appointment of Mr. Andrew Hvizd as Head of Growth (NA) for the region. The Company recognises the importance of acquiring, developing and retaining top talent to drive commercial growth in the diverse and localised areas of the global digital health market - an industry that is projected to be valued at USD 295.4 billion by 2028[1].

As Head of Growth (NA), Andrew Hvizd will lead wellteq's go-to-market strategy in Canada and North America, enabling the Company's continued market expansion in the region. He will be instrumental in acquiring strategic partnerships and accelerating sustainable revenue growth, as well as leveraging wellteq's existing distribution partners, including WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN), in these new territories.

"I'm excited to drive wellteq's expansion into Canada and North America by leveraging my executive experience in building strategic partnerships, identifying revenue-generating opportunities and optimising resources to propel growth across the health, fitness and education sectors," said Mr Hvizd. "We will pursue partnerships in the private and public markets to increase wellteq's distribution channels and launch innovative, first-to-market program offerings that extend the continuum of care into clinical solutions and remote patient monitoring.

"As I join the digital health space, the industry is poised to deliver meaningful and scalable health outcomes through accessible health and wellness programming based on when and how users want to consume it."

wellteq Chief Growth Officer, Olly Bridge added, "we are thrilled to have secured Andy as our Head of Growth (NA), he has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results and is that perfect blend of skills and personality fit with wellteq. The market is crying out for the kind of support that the wellteq platform provides and having someone like Andrew take it to market is going to be sensational."

The global digital health market is expected to experience a compound annual growth (CAGR) rate of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. North America accounted for the largest market share of the industry at 38.77% in 2020 and is projected to expand at a steady compound annual growth (CAGR) rate over the forecast period.

wellteq Chief Executive Officer, Scott Montgomery said, "wellteq has been designed to expand its B2B digital health services from APAC to become global, and within its inception sector of Corporate Wellness through to Virtual Care. The strategic plan is simple and has remained unchanged for years, its equal parts gratifying and exciting to see this plan unfold by expanding into North America, the most mature digital health market on the planet.

"I'm delighted wellteq can attract talent with the calibre of Andrew, and already impressed with how he's activated his network with our proposition. I have no doubt wellteq's North American business will grow strongly under his and Olly's leadership."

References

1. Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Healthcare Analytics, mHealth), By Component (Software, Services), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028.

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading global provider of personalized digital health and wellness solutions across the continuum of care. To learn more, visit https://wellteq.co/.

