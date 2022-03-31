Employees come together to support Ukrainian citizens and refugees in crisis

Alliant Insurance Services and its employees across the U.S. joined forces to raise more than $210,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. This fundraising effort was a direct response to the current crisis occurring in Ukraine, and donations will be used to provide life-giving necessities like food, water, shelter, and first aid to support Ukrainian citizens and refugees.

"I'm proud of our employees, who have risen up in such a short amount of time to support our Ukrainian friends in a time of crisis," said Diana Kiehl, Chief Administrative Officer of Alliant and head of the company's philanthropy program. "Alliant is committed to helping those in need across the globe, and our employees exemplified their spirit of generosity and made a significant impact with their donation efforts."

In response to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Alliant partnered with the American Red Cross and UNICEF to solicit donations. Employees responded, raising more than $110,000 with Alliant stepping in on a $100,000 match. The match program also covered additional organizations providing humanitarian support and vital resources to Ukraine.

Alliant supports the efforts of employees through corporate giving and matching gift programs across a wide range of causes. Alliant also encourages employees to engage in community volunteer work through mentoring, leading, serving, and lending a hand to local and global communities as a part of its national Alliant4Others philanthropy initiative.

