Digital wealth management offering forms next step in verticalization of Europe's leading online brokerage platform

Comfortable way of investing with low entry barriers allows flatexDEGIRO to address new customer groups and to stronger involve previously less trading-active customers

Existing B2B partnership with Whitebox, which has been in place for 7 years, facilitates and accelerates technical implementation integrated access for flatexDEGIRO customers aimed to go live in summer 2022

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing online broker for retail investors, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend its long-standing B2B partnership with digital wealth manager Whitebox, one of the leading independent robo-advisors for retail investors. Together, flatexDEGIRO and Whitebox will offer a fully digital investment solution to flatexDEGIRO's customers, aimed to start at flatex Germany in summer 2022.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: "The extended partnership supports flatexDEGIRO's strategic priority to provide millions of retail investors in Europe with the best online brokerage platform in terms of product, platform and price. It enables us to offer our customers access to an additional, highly attractive and comfortable way of investing. This benefits in particular customers who were previously less active in trading. In addition, it enables us to address new client groups that are generally looking for support in accessing the capital markets on a sustainable, long-term basis. Offering digital wealth management in form of robo-advisory is the next, logical step in verticalizing our unique European brokerage platform."

Salome Preiswerk, Founder and Managing Director of Whitebox: "We are very excited about the opportunities that arise from the strategic partnership. Our aim is to offer investments that are tailored to individual needs, simple, transparent, cost-effective and of high quality. Expanding our reach with a trusted partner such as flatexDEGIRO to potentially several million retail investors across Europe means a big step forward for us."

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO and CEO of DEGIRO: "With flatexDEGIRO, we retailise capital market access. A wide range of products, low prices, easy handling. However, many customers still need guidance when it comes to investment. Be it due to indecision, lack of ideas or the desire for a simple, tailor-made product. ETF savings plans are an important step in the right direction, but clients still have to search for, analyse and select the right ETF themselves. Many customers have asked us for a simple solution we now deliver this in partnership with Whitebox. In a few clicks, everyone can create their own portfolio and benefit sustainably from Europe's easiest access to capital markets."

flatexDEGIRO and Whitebox partner in the B2B space for more than seven years already. Over these years, Whitebox has been awarded best robo-advisor in Germany several times with especially strong ratings on product offer, service quality and attractiveness of its pricing model [1]. This strategic fit as well as the trustful relationship and deep mutual understanding built over time makes Whitebox the perfect partner for flatexDEGIRO to offer this ancillary service to its customers in a seamless and intuitive way. After the successful launch at flatex, flatexDEGIRO will look into expanding the offering to all DEGIRO customers.

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution at top TIER 1 exchanges. Its technological edge as well as high levels of efficiency and strong economies of scale allows flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its value proposition to clients, including commission-free brokerage.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions settled in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to grow its customer base to 7-8 million customer accounts, settling 250-350 million transactions per year even in years with low volatility.

About Whitebox

Whitebox is one of the leading independent digital asset managers in Germany. The company offers several investment strategies. In doing so, Whitebox invests primarily in undervalued asset classes that are mapped with low-cost, exchange-traded index funds (ETFs). When optimising client portfolios, Whitebox relies on the latest findings from financial market research. The digital asset manager has been active on the German market since the beginning of 2016 and has already received several awards as Germany's best robo-advisor.

