AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb+" (Fair) of National Takaful Company (Watania) PJSC (Watania) (United Arab Emirates).

These Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the announcement on 3 March 2022 that Dar Al Takaful PJSC (DAT) has reached an agreement with Watania on a prospective merger between both companies. The transaction, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, is expected to complete during the third quarter of 2022.

The under review with negative implications status reflects DAT's weaker credit fundamentals and the potential negative impact the transaction may have on Watania's prospective credit fundamentals. Additionally, the newly created group's strategic direction and consolidated financial strength will need to be determined. AM Best will conduct detailed discussions with management regarding its planned strategy for the combined group. The ratings are expected to remain under review pending the completion of the transaction and AM Best's further discussions with group management.

