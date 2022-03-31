DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, March 31, 2022 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon or the "Company"), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced the launch of a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors offering up to 2,000,000 newly issued registered shares, representing up to approximately 10% of the Company's issued share capital.
The new shares will be issued from the Company's authorized capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights. Vivoryon intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the ongoing clinical development of its lead product candidate varoglutamstat, currently in Phase 2 in Europe and the United States for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease, as well as for general corporate purposes.
