- (PLX AI) - Vestas secures offshore order with Ocean Winds for floating wind project in France
- • Order is for 30 MW
- • The contract includes the supply, transport, installation, supervision and commissioning of three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines
- • These will be installed on floating foundations in Port-la-Nouvelle and towed to their final location over 16 kilometres off the coast of the Leucate-Le Barcarès area in the Mediterranean Sea in water depths of 65 to 80 metres
- • The project also includes an Active Output Management (AOM 5000) agreement, for the maintenance and service of the wind park over the next 18 years
