Hot Rocks Investments plc: Unaudited Interim Results to 30 September 2021

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30th September2021. The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resources companies. The Company made a total comprehensive profit of GBP64,281 for the period. The Company will not be paying a dividend. Cash at bank at 30th September 2021 was GBP92,815. We now hold stakes in the following entities: Aqru plc Copper Bay Limited Elephant Oil Limited Genflow Biosciences plc Impact Oil & Gas Limited Mafula Energy Limited MedGold Resources Corp Minergy Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited NFT Investments plc Nevada Lithium Resources Inc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Trigon Metals Inc Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman 31st March 2022 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 Continuing operations Revenue 0 Share based payment 0 Operating expenses (36,718) Fair value gains on financial assets 100,999 ______ Profit from operations and before taxation 64,281 Corporation tax 0 ______ Profit for the period 64,281 Total comprehensive income for the period 64,281 Earnings per share (pence) Basic (0.04) Diluted (0.04) HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 Assets Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 204,415 _______ 204,415 Current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 711,638 Cash and cash equivalents 92,975 804,613 Total assets 1,009,028 Equity and liabilities Equity Called up share capital 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 Share based payment reserve 115,600 Retained loss (676,174) _______ 787,659 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 221,369 Total equity and liabilities 1,009,028 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 64,281 Adjustments: Fair value adjustment of financial assets through profit and loss (113,761) Loss on disposal of financial assets through profit and loss 12,762 Movements in working capital: Increase in trade and other payables 24,770 _______ Net cash used in operating activities (11,948) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and loss 164,856 Acquisition of financial assets through profit and loss (180,610) ______ Net cash used in investing activities (15,754) ______ Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (27,702) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 120,677 ______ Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 92,975 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 Financial information The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2022 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified. The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2021 has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. Risks and uncertainties The Board continually assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2021. Critical accounting estimates The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial Statements to 31 March 2021. The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc - Gavin Burnell: 020 7264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited - Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796

