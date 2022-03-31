Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.03.2022 | 18:40
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Unaudited Interim Results to 30 September 2021

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Unaudited Interim Results to 30 September 2021

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Unaudited Interim Results to 30 September 2021 31-March-2022 / 17:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
                     ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") 
 
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 
 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
 
I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 
30th September2021. 
 
The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resources companies. 
 
The Company made a total comprehensive profit of GBP64,281 for the period. The Company 
will not be paying a dividend. 
 
Cash at bank at 30th September 2021 was GBP92,815. 
 
We now hold stakes in the following entities: 
 
 
Aqru plc 
Copper Bay Limited 
Elephant Oil Limited 
Genflow Biosciences plc 
Impact Oil & Gas Limited 
Mafula Energy Limited 
MedGold Resources Corp 
Minergy Limited 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
NFT Investments plc 
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc 
Pilar Gold Inc 
Rift Resources Limited 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Brian Rowbotham 
Non-Executive Chairman 
31st March 2022 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 
 
 
Continuing operations 
 
Revenue                               0 
 
Share based payment                         0 
 
Operating expenses                         (36,718) 
 
Fair value gains on financial assets                100,999 
                                     ______ 
Profit from operations and before taxation             64,281 
 
Corporation tax                           0 
                                      ______ 
Profit for the period                        64,281 
 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period              64,281 
 
 
Earnings per share (pence) 
 
Basic                                (0.04) 
 
Diluted                               (0.04) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 
 
Assets 
 
Non-current assets 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss       204,415 
                                    _______ 
                                  204,415 
 
Current assets 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss       711,638 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                      92,975 
                                  804,613 
 
Total assets                            1,009,028 
 
 
Equity and liabilities 
 
Equity 
 
Called up share capital                       173,602 
 
Share premium account                        1,174,631 
 
Share based payment reserve                     115,600 
 
Retained loss                            (676,174) 
                                  _______ 
                                  787,659 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables                      221,369 
 
Total equity and liabilities                    1,009,028 
 
 
 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 
 
Cash flows from operating activities 
 
Operating profit                          64,281 
 
Adjustments: 
Fair value adjustment of financial assets through 
profit and loss                           (113,761) 
 
Loss on disposal of financial assets through profit 
and loss                              12,762 
 
Movements in working capital: 
 
Increase in trade and other payables                24,770 
                                 _______ 
Net cash used in operating activities                (11,948) 
 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
 
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through 
profit and loss                           164,856 
 
Acquisition of financial assets through profit and loss       (180,610) 
                                  ______ 
Net cash used in investing activities                (15,754) 
 
                                    ______ 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents                (27,702) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 
period                               120,677 
                                   ______ 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period         92,975 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
ACCOUNTING POLICIES 
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 
 
Financial information 
 
       The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory 
       accounts within the meaning of Section 434 Companies Act 2006. It has 
       been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition 
       and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting 
       Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European 
       Union. 
 
       The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed 
       interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the 
       Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. 
       Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 were approved by the 
       Board of Directors on 31 March 2022 and delivered to the Registrar 
       of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts 
       was unqualified. 
 
       The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2021 
       has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to 
       adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim 
       financial information. 
 
       Risks and uncertainties 
 
       The Board continually assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. 
       The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance 
       and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed 
       from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2021. 
 
       Critical accounting estimates 
 
       The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires 
       management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported 
       amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and 
       liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to 
       estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial 
       Statements to 31 March 2021. 
 
       The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this 
       announcement. 
 
       For further information please contact: 
       Hot Rocks Investments plc - Gavin Burnell: 020 7264 4444 
 
       Peterhouse Capital Limited - Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      HRIP 
Sequence No.:  152899 
EQS News ID:  1317347 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317347&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.