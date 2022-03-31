SEIF S.p.A: The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statement at December 31, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statement at December 31, 2021

Revenue growth in every business area, +4% vs. 2020; strong momentum in media content, +18% vs. previous fiscal year

Double-digit EBITDA growth, +13% compared to FY 2020; improved margin on value of production, at 15.4% (+159bps compared to 2020)

Significant improvement of the net financial position, positive (cash) for Euro 2.3 million, +67% compared to 31 December 2020

Value of Production of Euro 38,490 thousand, +1.2% compared to Euro 38,027 thousand at December 31

EBITDA of Euro 5.942 thousand, +12.8% compared to Euro 5,266 thousand as at 31 December 2020

EBIT amounting to Euro 466 thousand, +188% compared to Euro 162 thousand as at December 31, 2020

Positive net financial position (cash) and equal to Euro 2,295 thousand, compared to a positive NFP (cash) of Euro 1,373 thousand as at December 31, 2020 (+67.1%)

Shareholders' equity of Euro 4,586 thousand compared to Euro 4,147 thousand as at 31 December 2020 + 3,8%

Rome, 31 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of SEIF S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, announces that, today, the Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO of SEIF, stated, "We are very pleased with the results achieved during 2021. The Company's revenues are growing in every business segment and we underline the excellent performance in the media content sector, moreover EBITDA is growing in double digits compared to 2020. These positive results are rewarding the Company's strategy that has invested in digitalization and technological innovation to offer its customers high value-added products and services, confirming itself more and more as a media company. The year 2021 also saw the birth of our Humanitarian Foundation project, of which we are particularly enthusiastic about the excellent results achieved in just a few months".

Financial Highlights

(in thousands of Euro) Financial Year 2021 % revenues on production value 2020 % revenues on production value A) Production value 1) revenues from sales and services 32,533 84,52% 31,244 82,16% 2) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies -19 -0,050% 34 0,09% 4) increases in fixed assets for internal works 5,502 14.30& 6,255 16,45% 5) other revenues 473 1,23% 494 1,30% Total (A) 38,490 100% 38,027 100%

The table shows, also for the year 2021, an increase in revenues from sales and services of Euro 1,289 thousand, equal to over 4%, and in the value of production of Euro 463 thousand, up 1.2%. The lower increase in Value of Production is influenced by the lower increase in fixed assets for internal work of Euro 753 thousand, essentially due to lower production costs of the television content of the Loft Produzioni division despite the increase in revenues from the exploitation of rights for the content produced.

An analysis of the change in revenues from sales and services reveals the following:

A.1 Revenues from sales and services Value at 31.12.2021 % on revenues Value at 31.12.2020 % on revenues variat. Var. % Publishing sector 24,328 74.78% 23,809 76.20% 520 2.18% Media content sector 3,532 10.86% 3,004 9.61% 528 17.59% Advertising sector 4,673 14.36% 4,431 14.18% 241 5.45% Total 32,533 100.00% 31,244 100.00% 1.290 4.13%

Publishing sector : revenues in the publishing sector grew by more than 2.0% overall, which is a significant result if we consider that, in detail, revenues from subscriptions and digital content were able to grow to such an extent as to totally offset the reduction in revenues from newsstand sales, an across-the-board trend for the entire reference market. Revenues attributable to the publishing segment are essentially made up of revenues from (i) newsstand sales of the daily newspaper for Euro 16,248 thousand, which decreased by over 6% compared to the previous year; (ii) sales of the monthly magazine FQMillennium for Euro 540 thousand, which decreased by over 7% compared to the previous year; (iii) sales of Paper First books in the newsstand and bookshop channel for Euro 1.478 thousand, up 3%; (iv) subscription sales of publishing products and digital content, amounting to Euro 6,059 thousand, up 37% on 2020.

Media content sector : revenues from the media content segment show a total increase of around 17.6% and are essentially made up of revenues from (i) the exploitation of television content, amounting to Euro 3,471 thousand, which registered an increase of 18.1% compared with the previous year; (ii) sales of theater shows and events, amounting to Euro 61 thousand, which decreased slightly (down Euro 4 thousand) compared with 2020..

Advertising sector : advertising revenues increased by 5.4%, demonstrating that our media represent channels of interest for advertising investors, maintaining a strong attraction even in complicated periods such as that of the 2021 financial year, where the persistence of tensions on the national economy caused by the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic should not be forgotten. Revenues essentially include (i) advertising sales for the newspaper (Euro 710 thousand) and (ii) advertising sales for the website (Euro 3,959 thousand).

By analyzing the marginality of the business management, the following should be pointed out:

(in thousands of Euro) Financial Year 2021 % production value 2020 % production value Production value 38,490 100.00% 38,027 100.00% EBITDA 5,942 15.44% 5,266 13.85% EBIT 466 1.21% 162 0.42% EBT 453 1.18% 479 1.26% Net Result 169 0.44% 301 0.79%

EBITDA is defined as: earnings for the year, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components, and (iii) depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, impairments and other provisions.

EBIT is defined as: earnings for the year, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components.

EBT is defined as: earnings for the year, adjusted for the following components: income taxes for the year.

The value of EBITDA at 31.12.2021 shows an increase both in terms of incidence on the production value (+159 bps) and in terms of total amount (+ Euro 676 Euro).

EBIT shows an increase in margins after amortization and depreciation of around Euro 304 euros.

EBT and net income are lower than the previous year because, in 2020, these indicators were positively influenced by the financial income related to the capital gain on the sale of the equity investment which, moreover, being subject to taxation under the participation exemption regime, reduced the taxes due and allocated in the 2020 financial statements.

Information regarding the main balance sheet indicators for December 31, 2021 and 2020 is provided below. In particular, the reclassified statement of financial position by sources and uses is provided:

Financial Balance Sheet Uses 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Sources 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Intangible fixed assets 8,923,166 8,263,277 share capital 2,501,000 2,500,000 Tangible fixed assets 169,888 201,916 reserves 3,072,684 3,076,103 Financial fixed assets 969,405 215,478 profit (loss) carried forward -1,156,051 -1,456,976 profit (loss) for the year 168,787 300,925 Fixed asset 10,062,459 8,680,671 Shareholders' equity 4,586,420 4,420,052 Cash on hand and in banks 93,823 160,038 Consolidated liabilities 4,998,800 5,175,472 Deferred cash 6,552,775 7,570,677 Immediate cash 3,111,950 3,264,387 Current liabilities 10,235,787 10,080,249 Current liabilities 9,758,548 10,995,102 Liabilities 15,255,721 Invested Capital 19,821,007 19,675,773 Financing capital 19,821,007 19,675,773

Shareholders' Equity increased by Euro 166 thousand, following the achievement of the net profit 2021. The item Equity Reserves amounts to Euro 3,073 thousand and consists of the Extraordinary Reserve of Euro 3,695 thousand, the Legal Reserve of Euro 500 thousand, the negative Reserve for treasury shares in portfolio of Euro 1,137 thousand and the Reserve for expected cash flow hedging transactions of Euro 6 thousand. In addition, on November 30, 2021, the last conversion period for warrants issued at the time of the listing in 2019 expired. Following the exercise of conversion rights by the holders, 10,000 shares were issued in exchange for the payment of Euro 9.7 thousand, of which 1 thousand euros was allocated to increase the share capital and Euro 8.7 thousand to share premiums.

The following is an analysis of cash flows for 2021 compared to those for the same period last year:

Cash flows (in thousands of Euro) 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Profit (loss) for the year before income taxes, interest, dividends 466 301 Adjustments for non-monetary items 6,123 5,713 Changes in net working capital 624 936 Other changes -393 -578 Cash flow from operations (A) 6,820 6,372 Cash flow from investing activities (B) -6,667 -6,109 Cash flow from financing activities (C) -305 2,460 Increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (A ± B ± C) -152 2,723 Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the financial year 3,264 541 Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the financial year 3,112 3,264 Changes on cash and cash equivalent -152 2,723

Net Financial Position 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Current financial receivables Liquidity - cash and cash equivalent (4,485,785) (3,862.715) Current financial payables Current financial payables 610,109 298,415 Net current financial debt (3,875,676) (3,564,300) Non-current financial payables Non-current financial payables 1,581,146 2,191,255 Net financial position - NFP (2,294,530) (1,373,045) Avarage collection days (giorni medi di incasso - DSO) 45 56 Average payment days (giorni medi di incasso - DPO) 69 61

Current Net Financial Position, amounting to Euro 3,876 thousand, consists exclusively of cash and cash equivalents, net of the portion of the medium-term loan whose repayment instalments fall due within 12 months of the end of the year. The loan of Euro 2,500 thousand originally intended to support investment in 2020 is regularly being repaid. Once again during the year under review, operations generated positive cash flow, enabling the Company to fund all its current operations as well as self-finance its investment program, without giving up its current cash on hand but rather investing any temporary surpluses. It should be noted that the overall Net Financial Position, net of the portion of loans falling due beyond the next financial year but within five years, amounts to Euro 2,295 thousand, marking an improvement of Euro 922 thousand.

Allocation of profit for the year 2021

The Board of Directors resolved to propose that the General Meeting of Shareholders carry forward the net income for the year, amounting to 168,787 euros, to be used to partially cover previous losses.

Activities carried out in 2021

In the year under review the Company kept all production branches operational, registering an increase of over 4% in revenues from sales and services. The upward trend in revenues of recent years was thus confirmed in 2021, reaching a total of 32.5 million euros, compared with approximately 31.2 million euros in the previous year. It should be noted that each division achieved an increase in revenues (publishing, media content, advertising sales). The Company also continued its investment program in the digitization of products, technological innovation and the production of television content.

The Company's financial structure allowed for adequate management of cash flows capable of supporting both current production activities and the fully self-financed investment program.

Significant events occured after the end of the year

After December 31, 2021 and up to the date of approval of the draft financial statement, no corporate events have occurred that would have an impact on the reported results of operations. As of today, the Company has not recorded any reductions in operating activities or in the related volumes of revenues and cash flows.

Business outlook ?

It is foreseeable that in 2022, also due to the negative effects caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the cost of raw materials, which in the publishing sector are mainly represented by energy, transport and paper, a continuous trend of increases in some industrial costs will be faced, which may weaken the entire production chain of the publishing sector in the broad sense and also cause a reduction in operating margins. The Company is implementing various countermeasures to promptly and flexibly streamline production models in order to reduce the impact on the current year as a whole, an impact that is not expected to affect the Company's production volumes and/or general operating capacity. The country's economic crisis is forcing the Company to accelerate its path towards digitalization, the revenue trend registered so far being in line with development objectives.

Calling of Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting and filing of documents

The Board of Directors granted the Chairman and Managing Director the power to convene the Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2022 in order to resolve, in ordinary session, on the approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, on the allocation of the result for the year, on the appointment of the audit firm for the financial years 2022, 2023 and 2024 and on the appointment of a member of the Board of Directors as well as, at an extraordinary session, to make some minor amendments to the Articles of Association requested by Borsa Italiana in order to clarify the Panel's responsibilities with regard to the Tender Offer.

The documentation required by current legislation, including the reasoned proposal that will be made by the Board of Statutory Auditors concerning the appointment of the external auditors, will be made available at the registered office in Via di Sant'Erasmo 2, Rome, and on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it, Investor Relations section, within the terms set out by current legislation.

Additional information

In addition to the financial information referred to in the preceding points, the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement are hereby attached.

Further information

1.Ordinary Balance Sheet

31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Assets B) Fixed assets I - Intangible fixed assets - - 1) start-up and capital costs 563,425 829,554 4) concessions, licenses, trademarks and similar rights 61,607 98,830 6) assets under construction and payments on account 223,662 1.044.596 7) other 8,074,472 6.290.297 Total intangible fixed assets 8,923,166 8,263,277 II - Tangible fixed assets - - 4) other assets 169,888 201,916 Total tangible fixed assets 169,888 201,916 III - Financial fixed assets - - 2) receivables - - d-bis) other receivables 961,902 212,960 due within the next year 751,266 212,960 due after the next year 210,636 - Total receivables 961,902 212,960 4) active derivative financial instruments 7,503 2,518 Total financial fixed assets 969,495 215,478 Total fixed assets (B) 10,062,459 8,680,671 C) Current asset I - Inventories - - 1) raw, subsidiary and consumable materials 1,797 49,448 4) finished products and goods 92,026 110,590 Total inventories 93,823 160,038 II - Receivables - - 1) trade receivables 4,250,922 5,050,536 due within the next year 4,250,922 5,050,536 5-bis) tax receivables 405,667 499,375 due within the next one year 405,667 499,375 5-ter) pre-paid taxes 649,803 777,529 5-quater) from third parties 416,813 421,364 due within the next one year 416,813 421,364 Total receivables 5,723,205 6,748,804 III - Financial assets not of a fixed nature - - 6) other assets 622,659 598,328 Total financial assets not of a fixed nature 622,659 598,328 IV - Cash and cash equivalents - - 1) bank and postal deposit 3,111,004 3,260,371 3) cash at bank and in hand 946 4,016 Total cash and cash equivalents 3,111,950 3,264,387 Total current assets (C) 9,551,637 10,771,557 D) Accrual and deferred income 206,911 223,545 Total assets 19,821,007 19,675,773 Liabilities A) Shareholders' equity 4,586,420 4,420,052 I - Share capital 2,501,000 2,500,000 II - Share premium reserve 8,700 - IV - Legal reserve 500,000 500,000 VI - Other reserves, indicated separately - - Extraordinary reserve 3,694,856 3,694,856 Total other reserve 3,694,856 3.694,856 VII - Reserve for hedging operations of expected cash flows 5,702 1,914 IX - Profit (loss) carried forward (1,156,051) (1,456,976) IX - Profit (loss) of the year 168,787 300,925 X - Negative reserve for purchase of own shares (1,136,574) (1,120,667) Total shareholders' equity 4,586,420 4,420,052 B) Provisions for risks and charges 2) tax provisions, including deferred tax liabilities 1,801 604 4) other 685,289 663,289 Total for risks and charges 687,090 663,893 C) Employee severance indemnity 2,730,564 2,320,324 D) Payables 4) bank financing 2,191,255 2,489,670 due within the next year 610,109 298,415 due after the next year 1,581,146 2,191,255 7) tax payables 3,942,364 3,727,114 due within the next year 3,942,364 3,727,114 12) tax payables 481,563 551,583 due after the next year 481,563 551,583 13) amounts payable to social security institutions 1,113,514 1,021,870 due within the next year 1,113,514 1,021,870 14) other receivables 2,571,708 2.836,588 due within the next year 2,571,708 2.836,588 Total receivables 10,300,404 10,626,825 E) Accrual and deferred income 1,516,529 1,644,679 Total liabilities 19,821,007 19,675,773

2.Ordinary Income Statement

31/12/2021 31/12/2020 A) Production value 1) revenues from sales and services 32,533,207 31,243,512 2) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies (18,564) 34,212 4) increases in fixed assets for internal works 5,502,187 6,255,486 5) other revenues and income - - other 473,016 494,100 Total other revenues and income 473,016 494,100 Total production value 38,489,846 38,027,310 B) Cost of production 6) for raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies 945,628 1,133,515 7) for services 17,537,844 17,170,893 8) for use of assets owned by others 1,635,078 1,795,058 9) for personnel - - a) salaries and wages 8,407,641 8,610,079 b) social security 2,646,645 2,696,310 c) employee severance indemnity 527,103 462,774 e) other costs 167,954 303,604 Total personnel costs 11,749,343 12,072,767 10) amortization, depreciation and impairment - - a) depreciation of intangible fixed assets 5,194,812 4,964,237 b) depreciation of tangible fixed assets 90,649 82,737 d) writedowns of receivables included in current assets and cash and cash equivalents 40,000 Total amortization, depreciation and impairment 5,325,461 5,046,974 11) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies 47,651 124,894 12) provisions for risks 150,644 57,394 14) other operating costs 632,423 464,312 Total of cost of production 38,024,072 37,865,807 Difference between value and costs of production (A - B) 465,774 161,503 C) Financial revenues and expenses 15) financial income from investments: - - financial income from investments - 333,061 Total financial income from receivables recorded as fixed assets - 333,061 16) other financial revenues - a) from receivables recorded as fixed assets - - other 1,800 1,800 Total revenues different from the previous 1,800 1,800 c) from securities included under the working capital which are not shareholdings 36,435 12,515 d) revenues different from the previous - - other 4,388 37 Total of financial revenues other than the above 4,388 37 Total of other financial revenues 42,623 14,352 17) Interests and financial expenses - - other 54,209 31,343 Total interests and financial expenses 54,209 31,343 17-bis) exchange gains and losses (942) 1,061 Total financial revenues and expenses (15+16-17+-17-bis) (12,528) 317,131 Result before taxes (A-B+-C+-D) 453,246 478,634 20) Current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year current taxes 156,734 157,022 taxes related to previous years 127,725 20,687 Total current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year 284,459 177,709 21) Profit (loss) for the year 168,787 300,925

3.Cashflow statement, indirect method

Amonut at 31/12/2021 Amont at 31/12/2020 A) Cash flows from operating activities (indirect method) Profit (loss) for the year 168,787 300,925 Income taxes 284,459 177,709 Payable (receivable) interest 12,528 15,930 (Gains)/Losses on disposal of assets (333,061) 1) Profit (loss) for the year before income tax, interest, dividends and capital gains/losses from conveyances 465,774 161,503 Adjustments to non monetary items that were not offset in the net working capital. Allocation to preserves 812,730 666,433 Depreciation of fixed assets 5,285,461 5,046,974 Other adjustments to increase/(decrease) non-monetary items 24,331 Total adjustments for non-monetary items that were not offset in the net working capital 6,122,522 5,713,407 2) Cash flow before changing net working capital 6,588,296 5,874,910 Changes in net working capital Decrease/(increase) in inventory 66,215 90,682 Decrease/(increase) in payables to customers 799,614 (962,754) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 215,250 8,537 Decrease/(Increase) in accrued income and prepayments 16,634 16,758 Increase/(Decrease) in accrued income and prepayments (128,150) 362,885 Other decreases/(Other increases) in net working capital (345,407) 1,419,810 Total changes in net working capital 624,156 935,918 3) Cash flow after changes in net working capital 7,212,452 6,810,828 Other adjustments Interest received/(paid) (12,528) (15,930) (Use of funds) (380,490) (421,820) Total other adjustments (393,018) (437,750) Cash flow from operating activity (A) 6,819,434 6,373,078 B) Cash flow from investment activity Tangible fixed assets (Investments) (58,621) (62,775) Intangible assets (Investments) (5,854,701) (6,974,730) Financial fixed assets (Investments) (753,927) - Divestitures 928,620 Cash flow from from investiment activity (B) (6,667,249) (6,108,885) C) Cash flow from financing activity Third party resources Increase (Decrease) in short-term payables to banks (298,415) 298,415 Starting financing 2,191,255 Own resources Capital increase against payment 9,700 Transfer/(purchase= of own shares (15,907) (29,911) Cash flow from financing activity (C) (304,622) 2,459,759 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A ± B ± C) (152,437) 2,723,952 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Bank and postal deposits 3,260,371 583,023 Money and equivalents on hand 4,016 2,412 Total of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3,264,387 540,435 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year Bank and postal deposits 3,111,004 3,260,371 Money and equivalents on hand 946 4,016 Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 3,111,950 3,264,387

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.



