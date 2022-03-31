Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: 856193 ISIN: SE0000112724 Ticker-Symbol: SCA 
Tradegate
31.03.22
17:43 Uhr
18,035 Euro
+0,440
+2,50 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 19:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SCA (99/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (SCA) due to a
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
97/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation and have
also received new ISIN-codes and ProdIDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056331
