Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

DATE: March 31, 2022

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank for 2021 accounting period was held on Thursday March 31st, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the address of Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi No:2 34340 Besiktas, ISTANBUL and it is resolved that;

-- The Board of Directors' Integrated Annual Activity Report be approved,

-- The Financial Statements for the year 2021 be approved,

-- The Board Members be released for their activities in the year 2021,

-- From the after-tax profit of the Bank for the year 2021 in the amount of TL 13,073,306,354.00 inaccordance with Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as the "Distribution of the Profit";the cash gross dividend in the amount of TL 1,307,331,000.00 be distributed to our Shareholders, dividenddistribution be initiated on May 25th, 2022 and the Head Office be authorized to conduct any and all acts regardingthe distribution of profit,

-- Güney Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. (EY) be selected as the auditor of theBank and the group for the year 2022 accounting period, in accordance with Article 399 of the Turkish CommercialCode,

-- The net honorarium amount and an upper limit to be paid to the Board members until the ordinary generalshareholders' meeting to be held in 2023 be determined,

-- An upper limit for the charitable donations to be made in 2022 be determined in accordance with theArticle 59 of the Banking Law No. 5411, as not to exceed four per thousand of equity of the Bank,

-- The Board Members be authorized in accordance with Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code,without prejudice to the provisions of the Banking Law.

Moreover, the Independent Auditor's Report for the year 2021 was read and the Bank's shareholders were informed on;

-- The undistributed portion of the profit of the year 2021,

-- The remuneration principles of the Board Members and directors having administrative responsibilities, inaccordance with Article 4.6.2 of the Capital Markets Board's Corporate Governance Principles,

-- The charitable donations made to institutions and organizations in the amount of 16,637,802.02 TurkishLiras in 2021 which is the sum of tax deductible donations in the amount of 16,083,801.16 Turkish Liras and taxnon-deductible donations in the amount of 554,000.86 Turkish Liras,

-- The significant transactions executed in 2021 which may cause conflict of interest, in accordance withArticle 1.3.6 of the Capital Markets Board's Corporate Governance Principles.

The meeting minutes, list of participants and the profit distribution table are attached hereto. (The meeting minutes and the profit distribution table are in Turkish and English, whereas the list of participants is in Turkish.)

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Attachment File: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

