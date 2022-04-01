Petrofac Limited: Petrofac awarded major Australian decommissioning contract

DJ PETROFAC AWARDED MAJOR AUSTRALIAN DECOMMISSIONING CONTRACT

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) PETROFAC AWARDED MAJOR AUSTRALIAN DECOMMISSIONING CONTRACT 01-Apr-2022 / 08:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release

1 April 2022

PETROFAC AWARDED MAJOR AUSTRALIAN DECOMMISSIONING CONTRACT

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has been awarded a major decommissioning contract by the Australian Government, heralding the start of an era of decommissioning in the nation's offshore oil and gas sector.

Petrofac's Australia team based in Perth, WA, has been contracted to complete Phase 1 of the decommissioning of the Northern Endeavour FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offtake) facility.

The contract, awarded by the Federal Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, follows a stringent selection and due diligence process by the Government of Australia. The value to Petrofac of Phase 1 has the potential to be up to AUDUSD325 million (USUSD236 million).

The contract sees Petrofac as Outsourced Operator responsible for decommissioning and disconnection of the FPSO from its subsea equipment, and temporarily suspending the wells. Disconnection of the FPSO is expected to occur over approximately 18 months. Petrofac's scope includes the provision of its unique integrated services, working with both local and global suppliers.

The Northern Endeavour is a 274-metre long FPSO facility, currently not producing oil, moored between the Laminaria and Corallina oil fields about 550 kilometres northwest of Darwin in the Timor Sea.

Josie Philips, Petrofac's Regional Director, Australia, said:

"This contract builds on 15 years of working in Australia and is further proof of our growing and long-term ambitions in the country. A critical element will be upskilling the local workforce to meet the challenges of billions of dollars of decommissioning work in Australia now and in the future. It is Petrofac's aim to be a local company, growing local jobs, local skills and the local supply chain. I'm delighted that we have Monadelphous and Linch-pin already on board."

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac's Asset Solutions business, said:

"This contract recognises our unrivalled decommissioning credentials, as the only tier one contractor with the in-house capability to manage all well and asset decommissioning phases. The contract builds on our existing track record for delivering well operator and project management services for clients globally, having successfully delivered numerous multi-well decommissioning campaigns."

Together Petrofac and its supply chain partners, including Monadelphous and Linch-pin, will ensure the safe and cost-effective removal of the FPSO from the field in accordance with good industry practice. All activities will be done in close consultation with the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) to make sure strict safety and environmental protections are in place.

ENDS

For further information contact:

Chris Manly

Platform Communications

+61 (0)434 308 552

chris@platformcommunications.com.au

UK Media:

Petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Jane Gospel

Senior Marketing Manager, Petrofac

jane.gospel@petrofac.com

+44 7467 855 150

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: CNT TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Sequence No.: 152917 EQS News ID: 1317559 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)