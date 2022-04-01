Star8 Corp.: Mario Diez, Founder and CEO of Billionaire Brands Inc. Guest Speaker at Miami NFT Week

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH), is pleased to announce its Founder and CEO, Mario Diez, will be a guest speaker at Miami NFT Week, the most anticipated and highly regarded NFT conference held to date.

Miami NFT Week brings together some of the country's most celebrated entrepreneurs and visionaries. This three-day event will pack the house with speakers from the NFT industry and bridge conversations about DeFi and Blockchain technology, with workshops, panels, pitch competitions and creative installations.

"Speaking at Miami NFT Week and sharing my experience in the DeFi space with likeminded individuals is truly an honor," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Billionaire Brands. "In addition to speaking at the event, I'm looking forward to hearing presentations from some of the industry's most forward thinkers."

Miami NFT Week takes place April 1-3, 2022 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Centre in Miami, Florida. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit miaminftweek.com. For more information about Star8 Corp. and its portfolio of subsidiary companies, please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corp.

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) - a publicly traded holding company with expertise in technology, NFT experience, and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Billionaire Brands Inc. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are Billionaire Brands, TempuCheck, Media Hawk, Palm Nutrition and Rari Nutrition. To learn more about Star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.

1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

