Thermic Science International Corporation: Thermic Science Reports Investment Package For Cannabis Science Acquisition, Thermic Tech Takes Off With Successful American States University "Make That Change" Campaign Launch

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Thermic Science International Corporation, (OTC:ENDO), a U.S. an Advanced technology Global Consortium providing individuals and Companies with a framework to cooperate and collaborate with other individuals, peers, and stakeholders worldwide, take it to the Digital Divide and provide equal access to all through its American States University Digital HUB.

Thermic Science has completed the 1st wave of this Digital submersion and Launch the International "Make that Change" Campaign through the University. There are plenty of events, prizes, and Surprises in store!

https://americanstatesuniversity.com/

Please visit American States University to Donate any amount you want for your ASU VIP "All Access" eMembership, this way you don't miss out on anything, and you help Everyone !!!

The objective of our Global Consortium is to harness the collective expertise of our global partners to investigate the advanced hybrid use of education, inspiration, advanced technology, drug development, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and retail services while in parallel create a stable economic development plan for both developing & underdeveloped regions around the world.

Success is our experience; several shareholders are on a mission to expedite the Cannabis Science acquisition and subsequent share distribution and/or exchange. The acquisition closing and share distribution has gone through several morphing phases as conditions change in the real world.

There were 10 U.S. Universities conducting hemp research in 2015, and there were 30 U.S. universities that studied hemp in 2016 under Section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.

Therefore, our Shareholders are in for a Great surprise or "wake up" call once all the Cannabis Science Cannabinoid Drug Targets are officially valuated in combination with all the other projects within the filed California State and Federal Lawsuits to retrieve its stolen property.

Free Spirit Organics Native American Corporation (FSO NAC) CBIS, NAU, ASU, RCDU, has Successfully developed and implemented a sustainable economic development plan in the San Joaquin County where the aim is to create a self-sustaining community of academics in science, agriculture and pharmaceutics that will subsequently boost future development, medical advancement, and legal process for the company. Part of the development plan includes planting and harvesting 250-acres of industrial hemp and establishing the American State University (ASU) to provide students with a unique hybrid of online, in class, and field education for 37 state approved certification and degree programs in Agriculture, Business, Law, and Pharmaceutics.

Dysplastic Nevus Syndrome Killed by application of cannabis extract. Basal Cell Carcinoma Killed by application of topical cannabis extracts. Squamous Cell Tumor Killed by application of topical cannabis extracts. Adenocarcinoma carcinomas (Stage 4 - Breast Cancer) Killed by application of topical cannabis extracts.

*** And of course, our Harvard Award winning research and development Killing Cancer. The verified backbone to ALL our Successful research and Real Value for all our drug development targets.

Cannabis Science Full Reports ASU CBIS FSO NAC Holt Property https://americanstatesuniversity.com/

Proper funding packages for acquisitions of this size are in the millions, perhaps $10-25 million at this point judging conservatively. These numbers are only based on the Successful research killing (4) different types of cancers using cannabinoids. This of course, is backed up by specific verified targeted cancer killing work at Harvard that is reported Frontier in Oncology, all of this is Top ranked Cancer Killing Success, second to none with just our Cancer targets.

The biggest question is how long before our CBIS shares become trading again, if we had to raise the $25 million first it would be that long. Fortunately we don't need too, and we still get the same Value because we made the Value. We are the ones who went to Harvard and Washington, DC, to Build that value, killing cancers everywhere and speaking about our Successful CSi-EDP drug development and University programs for education and job creation. These simple economic pillars that so many communities are missing. We are the one who went to Africa to put the plan to work and prove it works in the worst conditions.

So, time becomes relevant to the means, so we need more means. The means are relevant to the ends, the ends are our GOALS. So, let's get there, right now. ENDO is hovering around $0.01, and my educated guess is we are at least 10x undervalued market cap, at 1 billion shares that out puts us at $10 million valuation based on market cap today, extremely undervalued, in my opinion. Once we have completed the audit with the proper market asset valuations completed, we should see at least 10x Cannabis Science valuation from where it is today.

All Previous trading CBIS shares are Company & SEC confirmed, protected, & reported.

Speak to Robert Kane, CFO regarding: Investment Paperwork, Financials, & Reporting.

We continue to Grow our VIP Close Investors list, we are Success accomplished.

Cannabis Science acquisition and share exchange. Thermic Science Product Launches American States University "Make that Change" Campaign Cannabis Science Crypto Interchange Hemp Tasty Restaurant Opening University Expansions All CBIS Cannabinoid targets FDA, State by State, and Over the Counter.

Operations:

ASU website updates 85% Done (Today) Initial EDU Crypto sales model 85% Done (Today) ASU Thermic Revenue Partner Projects first ones Ready 85% Done ASU CSi Medical Research Partner Projects first ones Ready 100% Done ASU Legal Partner Projects first ones Ready 100% Done ASU Technology Partner Projects first ones Ready 100% Done ASU TV Media Partner Projects first ones Ready 100% Done ASU Political Partner Projects first ones Ready 100% Done

Including our CSi-EDP partnership with American States University where our number one focus job creation through education:

DEPT. AGRICULTURE SPECIALIZING IN R&D OF INDUSTRIAL HEMP AND CANNABIS PLANTS

This is a massive, growing, and untapped industry that will directly benefit its participants through job creation and revenue streams.

HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE

Hospitals, Health Centers, and Educational Facilities.

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Sound agricultural practices producing sufficient foo.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Development in the sectors of drug development/treatment, agriculture, communications, investments, political environments, and over 30 other common industries.

TECHNOLOGY/TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Satellite, internet, mechanical device development, cellphone, TV/Media.

POLITICAL AND POLICY ENVIRONMENTS

Policy, regulatory, and jurisdictional contexts.

PROVIDING HYBRID FOCUSED INTERACTIVE TRAINING

Online, in class, and in-field training gives our students the flexibility and hands-on education to learn their trade.

EMPHASIZING PRACTICAL ENTREPRENEURIAL EDUCATION

Students graduate with a company or the skills to create jobs in the community, not just look for jobs.

OFFERING AFFORDABLE AND EASY ACCESS TO EDUCATION

Our unique hybrid education model allows for courses at a low-priced rate. Scholarships and subsidized packages are available to qualifying students.

TARGETING DISTRESSED COMMUNITIES

Affordable and entrepreneurial education means we can help struggling communities build themselves up in virtually any industry of focus.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

