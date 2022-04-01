Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
01.04.22
15:43 Uhr
305,55 Euro
+0,45
+0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
306,85307,1017:52
306,85307,1017:52
Dow Jones News
01.04.2022 | 17:19
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC RusHydro: Moody's withdrew PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating

DJ PJSC RusHydro: Moody's withdrew PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Moody's withdrew PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating 01-Apr-2022 / 16:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moody's withdrew PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating

April 01, 2022. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Moody's Investors Service Inc. (Moody's) has decided to withdraw PJSC RusHydro's credit rating for its own business reasons.

About RusHydro

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  153211 
EQS News ID:  1318527 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
