Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: A2PNFC ISIN: FI4000390885 Ticker-Symbol: IV9A 
Stuttgart
01.04.22
16:33 Uhr
0,930 Euro
+0,008
+0,87 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAINERS HOUSE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAINERS HOUSE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 19:17
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE 
 AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION                    
EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 APRIL 2022 SHARES                      
Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by 
 redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 10 shares 
 of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the      
 arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are 
 completed. The ISIN code of Trainers' House Oyj shares will be changed from  
 FI4000390885 to FI4000519202.                         
Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of   
 shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares 
 are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in  
 each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 10. Concurrently  
 with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date   
 redeem without compensation 9 shares for each 10 existing shares. The shares  
 redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of  
 shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share  
 split does not affect the Company's equity.                  
The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 4 April
 2022 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register  
 (apprx. 4 April 2022)                             
Identifiers as of 4. April 2022                         
Trading code: TRH1V New ISIN code: FI4000519202                 
Orderbook id: 24347 Number of shares: 2 147 828                 
The orderbook TRH1V (id 24347) will be flushed.                 
Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
